Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, January 3rd.

Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.

Girls Basketball

Belfast 42 Mount View 37

Foxcroft Academy 60 Washington Academy 30

Hall-Dale 52 Boothbay 35

Jonesport-Beals 56 Narraguagus 44

Madison 61 Lisbon 28

Mattanawcook Academy 69 Caribou 39

MDI 53 Nokomis 37

Mount Aram 50 Oak Hill 40

Oceanside 64 Camden Hills 30

Oxford Hills 46 Mt. Blue 33

Presque Isle 52 Hermon 37

Van Buren 65 East Grand 10

Boys Basketball

Belfast 71 Mount View 63

Calais 51 GSA 47 (OT)

Caribou 70 Mattanawcook Academy 51

Cheverus 59 Westbrook 48

Dexter 48 Bucksport 29

Foxcroft Academy 49 Washington Academy 33

Hermon 54 Presque Isle 37

Jonesport-Beals 57 Narraguagus 48

Sumner 63 Central 53

Van Buren 62 East Grand 23

Woodland 66 Shead 41

Girls Hockey

BGR/BRW/NARRA/SKOW 11 Portland Coop 0

Black Tigers 5 Greely/GNG 0

Brunswick 1 Penobscot 0

Cheverus Coop 10 Blue Devils 0

Portland Coop 6 Falmouth/Scarborough 1

Red Hornets 4 Yarmouth/Freeport 1

Boys Hockey

Cheverus/Yarmouth 2 Edward Little 0

Gorham/Massabesic Coop 3 Gardiner Coop 1

John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian 7 Black Hawks 2

Thornton Academy 3 Falmouth 2

