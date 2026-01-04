Maine High School Basketball and Hockey – Saturday January 3 [RESULTS]
Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey results for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, January 3rd.
Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.
Girls Basketball
- Belfast 42 Mount View 37
- Foxcroft Academy 60 Washington Academy 30
- Hall-Dale 52 Boothbay 35
- Jonesport-Beals 56 Narraguagus 44
- Madison 61 Lisbon 28
- Mattanawcook Academy 69 Caribou 39
- MDI 53 Nokomis 37
- Mount Aram 50 Oak Hill 40
- Oceanside 64 Camden Hills 30
- Oxford Hills 46 Mt. Blue 33
- Presque Isle 52 Hermon 37
- Van Buren 65 East Grand 10
Boys Basketball
- Belfast 71 Mount View 63
- Calais 51 GSA 47 (OT)
- Caribou 70 Mattanawcook Academy 51
- Cheverus 59 Westbrook 48
- Dexter 48 Bucksport 29
- Foxcroft Academy 49 Washington Academy 33
- Hermon 54 Presque Isle 37
- Jonesport-Beals 57 Narraguagus 48
- Sumner 63 Central 53
- Van Buren 62 East Grand 23
- Woodland 66 Shead 41
Girls Hockey
- BGR/BRW/NARRA/SKOW 11 Portland Coop 0
- Black Tigers 5 Greely/GNG 0
- Brunswick 1 Penobscot 0
- Cheverus Coop 10 Blue Devils 0
- Portland Coop 6 Falmouth/Scarborough 1
- Red Hornets 4 Yarmouth/Freeport 1
Boys Hockey
- Cheverus/Yarmouth 2 Edward Little 0
- Gorham/Massabesic Coop 3 Gardiner Coop 1
- John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian 7 Black Hawks 2
- Thornton Academy 3 Falmouth 2
Get our free mobile app
Winter Olympics 2026: Meet Team USA
The Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games of 2026 will take place in Milano Cortina, Italy. Here are some of the incredible stars representing the United States during the Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics.
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton