High School Sports Scores – Thursday September 16

It was one of the busiest days in the Fall Sports Season to date on Thursday, September 16th .Here are the Field Hockey, Golf, Girls and Boys Soccer, and Volleyball Scores for games reported. To report your scores, please email them to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or text them to 207-469-8660

To vote in this week's Maine High School Athlete of the Week, click HERE. If you'd like to nominate a Maine high school student-athlete, please do so here. Field Hockey Belfast 3 Oceanside 0

Camden Hills 2 Bangor 1

Hampden Academy 4 Brewer 0

Leavitt 5 Morse 0

Messalonskee 1 Brunswick 0

Mount View 3 Maranacook 2 (OT) Golf Central 222 Penobscot Valley 256

Hampden Academy 156 Brewer 185 Presque Isle 193

John Bapst 174 Caribou 190

MDI 167 Bangor 168 Ellsworth 198 Boy's Soccer Bangor Christian 4 Machias 3

Central 7 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Foxcroft Academy 5 MDI 0

Narraguagus 9 Shead 0

Orono 4 GSA 2 Girls Soccer Brewer 3 Skowehegan 0

Ellsworth 5 Caribou 0

Winslow 3 Belfast 2 Volleyball Ellsworth 3 Hampden Academy 0

Gardiner 3 Nokomis 0

GSA 3 Machias 0

MDI 3 Brewer 0