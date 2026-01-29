Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – Wednesday, January 28
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, January 28th.
Thanks to the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.
Girls Basketball
- Brewer 47 Messalonskee 43
- Brunswick 53 Edward Little 41
- Buckfield 50 Pine Tree Academy 9
- Caribou 65 Houlton 46
- Central Aroostook 76 Hodgdon 35
- Erskine Academy 68 Mount View 57
- Fort Fairfield 52 Washburn 10
- Foxcroft Academy 58 Central 35
- Old Town 50 John Bapst 48
- Orono 48 Washington Academy 36
- Machias 58 Calais 35
- Morse 44 Winslow 42
- Sumner 42 Narraguagus 35
- Wiscasset 20 Islesboro 14
Boys Basketball
- Buckfield 65 Pine Tree Academy 49
- Central Aroostook 63 Hodgdon 57
- Hermon 58 MDI 49
- John Bapst 52 Foxcroft Academy 48
- Lee Academy 59 Searsport 29
- Madison 61 Winthrop 34
- Monmouth Academy 63 Mountain Valley 33
- Mount Abram 64 Boothbay 54
- Oak Hill 64 Dirigo 27
- Presque Isle 81 Fort Kent 53
- Southern Aroostook 67 Ashland 20
- Spruce Mountain 60 Lisbon 19
- Valley 71 Old Orchard Beach 48
- Winslow 39 Morse 37
Girls Hockey
- Penobscot Pioneers 2 Black Tigers 2
- Red Hornet 3 Cheverus Coop 0
Boys Hockey
- Blue Devils 9 Trail Blazers 1
- Falmouth 3 Edward Little 1
