Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, January 28th.

Thanks to the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.

Girls Basketball

Brewer 47 Messalonskee 43

Brunswick 53 Edward Little 41

Buckfield 50 Pine Tree Academy 9

Caribou 65 Houlton 46

Central Aroostook 76 Hodgdon 35

Erskine Academy 68 Mount View 57

Fort Fairfield 52 Washburn 10

Foxcroft Academy 58 Central 35

Old Town 50 John Bapst 48

Orono 48 Washington Academy 36

Machias 58 Calais 35

Morse 44 Winslow 42

Sumner 42 Narraguagus 35

Wiscasset 20 Islesboro 14

Boys Basketball

Buckfield 65 Pine Tree Academy 49

Central Aroostook 63 Hodgdon 57

Hermon 58 MDI 49

John Bapst 52 Foxcroft Academy 48

Lee Academy 59 Searsport 29

Madison 61 Winthrop 34

Monmouth Academy 63 Mountain Valley 33

Mount Abram 64 Boothbay 54

Oak Hill 64 Dirigo 27

Presque Isle 81 Fort Kent 53

Southern Aroostook 67 Ashland 20

Spruce Mountain 60 Lisbon 19

Valley 71 Old Orchard Beach 48

Winslow 39 Morse 37

Girls Hockey

Penobscot Pioneers 2 Black Tigers 2

Red Hornet 3 Cheverus Coop 0

Boys Hockey

Blue Devils 9 Trail Blazers 1

Falmouth 3 Edward Little 1

