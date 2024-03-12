Hockey East Opening Round Playoffs – Wednesday March 13

There are 3 opening round games in the Hockey East Playoffs on Wednesday, March 13th. Here's who's playing and how to watch the games.

#9 Vermont at #8 Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Vermont (13-18-3) heads down to Connecticut to play the Huskies (14-18-2). UConn and Vermont met 3 times during the regular seaon with UConn winning twice. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

#11 UMass-Lowell at #6 New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

The Wildcats (19-14-1) host the Riverhawks (8-23-4) . The game will be broadcast on NESN and also on ESPN+. UNH beat UMass-Lowell twice this past weekend by identical scores of 4-0.

#10 Merrimack at #7 Northeastern, 7:15 p.m.

Northeastern (16-15-3) will host Merrimack (13-20-1), The 2 teams played 3 times this season, with Northeastern having the 2-1 edge. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+

Should New Hampshire win, they will play Maine on Saturday, March 16th at 7 p.m. If New Hampshire loses, Maine will play play the highest remaining seed after the opening round. The Maine game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney beginning at 6:30 p.m.