Houlton 180 Foxcroft Academy 193 Orono 204
The Houlton Shiretowners won the golf match on Thursday, September 12th with Orono and Foxcroft Academy at the Penobscot Valley Country Club. Houlton finished with a team score of 180, Foxcroft Academy 193 and Orono 204.
Calvin Landry was the low round medalist for the Boys with a score of 40 and Presley Goodwin was the low round medalist for the Girls with a score of 54.
Here are the individual results.
Houlton
- Beckett Peabody 43
- Patrick Marino 44
- Brody Libby 46
- Jacob Bushy 47
- Cole Watson 50
- Thaden Gentle 51
- Presley Goodwin 54
Foxcroft Academy
- Calvin Landry 40
- Josh Knapp 46
- Maddox Weidman 52
- Brady O'Connor 55
- Chhoterith Tyckeatuisoth 60
- Grant Howard 60
- Cameron Pratt 63
Orono
- Jason Curley 43
- Noah Schaff 48
- Leo Hasbrouck 55
- Camden Soderbeg 58
- Oscar Brown 59
- Drew Simmons 63
- Collin Morrison 63
Thanks to Ken Hanscom for the scores.
