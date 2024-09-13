Houlton 180 Foxcroft Academy 193 Orono 204

The Houlton Shiretowners won the golf match on Thursday, September 12th with Orono and Foxcroft Academy at the Penobscot Valley Country Club. Houlton finished with a team score of 180, Foxcroft Academy 193 and Orono 204.

Calvin Landry was the low round medalist for the Boys with a score of 40 and Presley Goodwin was the low round medalist for the Girls with a score of 54.

Here are the individual results.

Houlton

Beckett Peabody 43

Patrick Marino 44

Brody Libby 46

Jacob Bushy 47

Cole Watson 50

Thaden Gentle 51

Presley Goodwin 54

Foxcroft Academy

Calvin Landry 40

Josh Knapp 46

Maddox Weidman 52

Brady O'Connor 55

Chhoterith Tyckeatuisoth 60

Grant Howard 60

Cameron Pratt 63

Orono

Jason Curley 43

Noah Schaff 48

Leo Hasbrouck 55

Camden Soderbeg 58

Oscar Brown 59

Drew Simmons 63

Collin Morrison 63

Thanks to Ken Hanscom for the scores.

To report your scores please email Chris Popper

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 2, for the week September 9 -14th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 15th, with voting taking place September 16th-19th with the winner of Week 2 being announced on September 20th.