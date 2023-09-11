Houlton Girls Double-up Foxcroft Academy Ponies 2-1

The Houlton Girls' Soccer Team doubled-up the Foxcroft Academy Ponies on Monday, September 11th, winning 2-1, in Houlton.

Houlton's goals were scored by Gabby Gentle and Amelia Flewelling.

The Ponies' goal was scored by Halle Page.

Houlton is now 2-0 on the season. They play at Blue Hill against GSA on Saturday, September 16th at 12 Noon.

Foxcroft Academy is now 2-2. They play at East Corinth against the Central Red Devils on Wednesday, September 13th at 4 p.m.

Thanks to Marina Cameron the Houlton Soccer Coach for the stats.

