Houlton Girls Double-up Foxcroft Academy Ponies 2-1
The Houlton Girls' Soccer Team doubled-up the Foxcroft Academy Ponies on Monday, September 11th, winning 2-1, in Houlton.
Houlton's goals were scored by Gabby Gentle and Amelia Flewelling.
The Ponies' goal was scored by Halle Page.
Houlton is now 2-0 on the season. They play at Blue Hill against GSA on Saturday, September 16th at 12 Noon.
Foxcroft Academy is now 2-2. They play at East Corinth against the Central Red Devils on Wednesday, September 13th at 4 p.m.
Thanks to Marina Cameron the Houlton Soccer Coach for the stats.
You can vote for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week HERE once per day, per device thru Thursday, September 14th at 11:59 p.m.
Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..