Houlton Wins on a Walk-Off Beating Presque Isle 12-11

The Houlton Shiretowners won a wild one, beating the Presque Isle Wildcats 12-11 on a walk-off walk by Thadon Gentle in the bottom of the 7th inning on Tuesday, April 25th.

Houlton had taken a 11-5 lead after scoring 9 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning. The Wildcats scored 1 run, and then tied the game with 5 runs in the top of the 7th before Houlton won.

In the bottom of the 7th David Henderson singled and advance to 3rd on an error. Mark Thibodeau drew a walk, and then Cody Johnston was intentionally walked. With the bases loaded Thadon Gentle drew a walk from Cooper Boinske to score the winning run.

Gentle started on the hill for Houlton. He went 4.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 7 and walked 5. Bronson Hanning went 3.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 1. Mark Thibodeau gave up 1 hit and 3 runs, walking 2.

Jack Boone started for Presque Isle and went 4.2 innings. He allowed 10 hits and 10 runs, striking out 6 and walking 8. Boinske pitched the final 1.1 innings and into the 7th, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, striking out 1 and walking 4.

Houlton banged out 13 hits in the game. Thadon Gentle went 3-3 with a double, walking twice and driving in 3 runs. Daniel Henderson was 2-4 with a double. Cleo Phillips was 2-4 with a double and drove in 2 runs. Mark Thibodeau, Cody Johnston, Kadan Carpenter, and Zach Carpenter all singled.

Presque Isle had 9 hits on the afternoon. Evan Chapman, Michael Langley and Breygan Mahan each had 2 hits for the Wildcats. Ryan Blackstone, Cooper Boinske, and Dacota Dube each singled for the Wildcats.

Houlton is now 1-1. They play at Orono on Monday, May 1st at 4:30 p.m,.

Presque Isle is 0-3. They playa doubleheader at MDI on Saturday, April 29th with games at Noon and 2 p.m.

