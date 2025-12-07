The Husson Women's and Men's Basketball Teams picked up wins at Newman Gymnasium in Bangor, as both teams beat the University of Maine Presque Isle. The Women's Team won 88-44 while the Men's Team won 70-60

Husson Women Beat UMPI 88-44

The Eagles led 19-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then outscored the Owls 28-8 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 47-20 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Husson led 66-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Husson had 4 players in double figures. Saige Evans had a double-double with a game high 20 points and 10 rebounds. Danielle Dow also had a double-double with 17 points and a team-high 12 rebounds. Lilly Roy finished with 14 points while Sophia Carnes had 11 points.

The Eagles shot 39.6 percent from the field and were 6-23 from beyond the 3-point arc. They shot 10-18 from the free throw line.

Aleyah Matheson had 17 points to lead the Owls, while Lindsay Hamilton had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

UMPI shot 314 percent from the field and were 5-24 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 7-11 from the free throw line.

Husson dominated on the boards, outrebounding UMPI 63-32.

UMPI is now 1-6 and 0-2 in the North Atlantic Conference.

Husson is 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the North Atlantic Conference.

Husson will host the University of Maine at Fort Kent on Wednesday, December 10th at 6 p.m.

Husson Men Beat UMPI 70-60

The Husson Men's Team defeated the University of Maine Presque Isle 70-60 at the Newman Gymnasium on Saturday, December 6th.

The Eagles led 27-19 at the end of the 1st Half.

Husson had 3 players in double figures. Connor Heald had a game-high 22 points. Gil Matondo had 19 points. Eric Ahlers had 10 points.

The Eagles shot 41.9 percent from the field, They were 4-23 from beyond the 3-point arc and 14-18 from the free throw line.

UMPI had 4 players in double figures. Ahke McMichael led the Owls with 16 points. Tyson Enget had 12 points. James Yamashita had 11 points and Aleix Moreno had 10 points.

The Owls shot 33.9 percent from the field and were 4-19 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 16-22 from the free throw line.

Husson outrebounded UMPI 47-36.

UMPI is 2-7 overall and 1-2 in the North Atlantic Conference.

The Eagles are 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the North Atlantic Conference Husson will travel to Bowdoin College on Thursday December 11th at 7 p.m. to play the Polar Bears.

