Idle Maine Drops to 11 in USCHO Poll

The Maine Men's Hockey Team, idle this past weekend, dropped out of the Top 10, falling to 11th place in the latest US College Hockey Online Poll released on Monday, November 27th.

Here's the Top 20

Boston College 11-2-1 (18 1st place votes) North Dakota 11-2-1 (31 1st place votes) Denver 10-3-1 (1 1st place vote) Boston University 9-4-1 Quinnipiac 9-4-1 Wisconsin 10-4-0 Minnesota 7-4-3 Michigan State 10-4-2 Providence 9-4-2 Massachusetts 9-3-1 Maine 6-3-1 Arizona State 10-3-1 Michigan 7-6-3 Western Michigan 8-3-1 New Hampshire 7-3-1 Cornell 5-3-1 St. Cloud 8-5-1 Penn State 8-4-3 RIT 8-4-0 Omaha 8-3-1

Maine will host New Hampshire on Friday night, December 1st at 7 p.m. and then UConn on Sunday, December 3rd at 5 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame starting 30 minutes before the puck drops.