Idle Maine Moves From 5th to 4th in USCHO December 16th Poll
The Maine Black Bears Men's Ice Hockey Team moved from 5th to 4th in the December 16th USCHO (US College Hockey Online) Poll
Here is the poll
- Michigan State 13-2-1 977 points 31 1st place votes - 3rd last week
- Boston College 12-3-1 948 points 15 1st place votes - 2nd last week
- Minnesota 15-3-2 906 points 3 1st place votes - 1st last week
- Maine 12-2-2 837 points 1 1st place vote - 5th last week
- Denver 14-4-0 805 points - 4th last week
- Western Michigan 10-3-1 753 points - 6th last week
- Providence 12-3-2 706 points -7th last week
- Colorado College 10-5-1 560 points - 10th last week
- Michigan 11-6-1 512 points - 8th last week
- UMass Lowell 10-4-2 483 points - 10th last week
- Minnesota State 14-4-2 469 points - 12th last week
- St. Cloud State 10-7-0 465 points - 9th last week
- Boston University 9-6-1 413 points - 13th last week
- Ohio State 13-4-1 364 points - 15th last week
- North Dakota 11-7-1 313 points - 16th last week
- Cornell 5-3-3 255 points - 14th last week
- Dartmouth 6-3-2 185 points - 17th last week
- Quinnipiac 8-6-1 159 points - 18th last week
- Arizona State 8-7-1 147 points - 19th last week
- Clarkson 11-5-2 107 points - 20th last week
