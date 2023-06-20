In Battle of Unbeatens Hall-Dale Nips Bucksport 2-1 for Class C State Championship

The Class C State Softball Championship featured a pair of #1 seeds, and two unbeaten teams. In the end, Hall-Dale ran their winning streak to 56 games, nipping Bucksport 2-1 on Tuesday, June 20th.

Hall-Dale has now won 3 Class C Gold Gloves in a row.

Bucksport outhit the Bulldogs 8-5. Hall-Dale scored 1 run in the bottom of the 2nd. Bucksport answered with a run in the top of the 3rd and the score stayed tied until the bottom of the 6th when Hall-Dale scored the winning run.

Ella Hosford was in the circle for the Golden Bucks. She allowed 5 hits and 2 runs, striking out 8 and walking 1.

Rita Benoit was the winning pitcher for the Bulldogs. She tossed a 8-hitter allowing 1 run, striking out 8 and walking 1.

Mira Skehan went 2-2 with a double and run batted in for Hall-Dale. Jade Graham had a single and run batted in. Benoit and Zoe Soule singled.

Sam Cyr and Allie Hanscom each had 2 singles for the Golden Bucks. Hosford, Allie Pickering, Jetta Shook and Lexi Raymond singled for Bucksport.

Bucksport comes home with a 19-1 record.

Hall-Dale, finishes the season with the Gold Glove and a perfect 20-0 record.