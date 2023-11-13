Izzy Allen Signs Letter of Intent to Play at UMaine in Fall of 2024

Congratulations to Central High School's Izzy Allen who signed her National Letter of Intent to play for the University of Maine Women's Basketball Team in the Fall of 2024.

Photo John Allen Photo John Allen loading...

Allen who verbally committed to attend UMaine in August of 2021 made it official on November 11th.

Here she's joined by former Black Bear Starts Emily Ellis and Parise Rossignol.

Photo John Allen Photo John Allen loading...

Allen has off-season surgery and is recovering. She is not expected to be able to be on the court for the Central Lady Red Devils until sometime in December, at the earliest.

Below is a photo of Izzy accompanied by friends and teammates

John Allen John Allen loading...

Congratulations and we wish you a speedy recovery and can't wait to follow your career as a Black Bear!