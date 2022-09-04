John Bapst Boys Win Ellsworth Invitational, MDI 2nd [PHOTOS]

The John Bapst Crusaders Boys' Cross Country Team won the Ellsworth Invitational on Saturday, September 3rd. Here are the Team Scores and Individual Photos of the runners.

William Hileman from Bucksport won the race with a time of 15:44.64

The Team results were

1 - John Bapst 58

2 - MDI 91

3 - GSA 113

4 - Ellsworth 130

5 - Caribou 136

6 - Old Town and Orono 145

8 - Sumner 194

9 - Bucksport 209

10 - Washington Academy 228

11 - Hermon 250

