John Bapst Boys Win Ellsworth Invitational, MDI 2nd [PHOTOS]

Ellsworth Invitational Boys' Varsity September 3, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The John Bapst Crusaders Boys' Cross Country Team won the Ellsworth Invitational on Saturday, September 3rd. Here are the Team Scores and Individual Photos of the runners.

William Hileman from Bucksport won the race with a time of 15:44.64

The Team results were

  • 1 - John Bapst 58
  • 2 - MDI  91
  • 3 - GSA 113
  • 4 - Ellsworth 130
  • 5 - Caribou 136
  • 6 - Old Town and Orono 145
  • 8 - Sumner 194
  • 9 - Bucksport  209
  • 10 - Washington Academy 228
  • 11 - Hermon 250

To see the individual results click HERE

Check out individual photos from the race

