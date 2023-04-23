John Bapst Sweeps Presque Isle 13-3 and 10-9

The John Bapst Crusaders opened their 2023 season with a doubleheader sweep of the Presque Isle Wildcats winning 13-3 in Game 1 and winning 10-9 on a walk-off a wild pitch with 2 out in Game 2.

Game 1

Jack Mason went the distance for the Crusaders, picking up the win. He allowed 6 hits and 3 runs, striking out 5 and walking 5.

The Crusaders had 11 hits in the game, 7 of which were doubles.

Nate Tibbits had a double and home run, driving in 4 runs. Mason helped himself at the plate, going 3-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in a run. Dylan Sawyer had a pair of doubles. Noah Farager-Houghton and Sam Bay each added a double.

For Presque Isle, Michael Langley started on the mound. He went 5.0 innings allowing 4 hits, and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 9 and walked 4. Evan Chapman came on and was hit hard in his 1/3 of an inning, allowing 7 hits and 10 runs. He walked 4. The game was run-ruled in the 6th with 1 out.

Cooper Boinske had 2 hits for the Wildcats including a double. Chapman, Langley, Ben Beaulieu and Eli Jandreau all singled.

Game 2

In Game 2 Presque Isle led 9-4 going into the bottom of the 5th when the Crusaders scored 3 runs to make the score 9-7. John Bapst pushed across the tying runs in the bottom of the 6th inning on a single by Dylan Sawyer before scoring the walk-off win in the 7th.

Ryan Blackstone started for the Wildcats and went 6.2 innings, allowing 14 hits and 10 runs, striking out 4 and walking 8.

Connor Bell had a double, driving in 2 runs. Breygan Mahan had a double. Cooper Boinske had 2 hits, including a triple, driving in 2 runs. Evan Chapman had 2 hits. Blackstone, Ben Beaulieu and Grant Stubbs each singled.

Caleb Robbins started on the mound for the Crusaders and went 3.1 innings, allowing 5 hits and 5 runs. He struck out 6 and walked 3. Dylan Sawyer went 1.1 innings allowing 1 hit and 3 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 3. Ian Boudreau picked up the win in relief, throwing 2.1 innings allowing 3 hits and 0 runs. He walked 2.

The Crusaders banged out 14 hits in Game 2 including 4 doubles.

Robbins helped himself at the plate with 2 singles and scoring twice. Aiden Dunn had 2 singles. Jack Mason had a single and Nate Tibbetts a double. Dylan Sawyer went 3-4 with a double and drove in 3 runs. Ian Boudreau had a double and a run batted in. Connor Simcox had a pair of single and drove in 2 runs. Aiden Ouellette had a double and drove in 2 runs. Brayden Mott had a single, driving in 2 runs.

John Bapst 2-0 will play at Old Town against the Coyotes on Tuesday, April 25th at 4:30 p.m.

Presque Isle, 0-2 will play at Houlton on Tuesday, April 25th at 4 p.m.

