John Bapst Upsets Old Town 6-2 on Senior Recognition Day

The John Bapst Crusaders picked up some much needed Heal Points by upsetting the Old Town Coyotes 6-2 on Senior Recognition Day at Husson University on Monday, May 22nd.

John Bapst took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning, but the Coyotes tied the game in the top of the 3rd. But the Crusaders battled back, scoring 4 runs in the bottom of the 3rd to break open the gamed.

Caleb Robbins allowed just 2 hits and 2 runs, 1 earned for the Crusaders. He struck out 7 and walked 5.

Lucas Gagnon had a pair of singles to lead the Crusader's offense. He scored and drove in a run. Aiden Dunn, Dylan Sawyer and Connor Simcox each had a single for Jonn Bapst.

Jack Mason swiped 3 bags and Gagnon 1 for John Bapst.

Jordan Craft started on the mound for the Coyotes. He allowed 3 hits and 5 runs. She struck out 5 and walked 3. Ben Dickey pitched the final 2 innings and allowed 2 hits and 1 run. She walked 1.

Gabe Gifford had a double and Brendan Mahaney singled for the Coyotes.

John Bapst is 9-4. The Crusaders travel to Pittsfield to play MDI on Tuesday, May 23rd at 4:30 p.m.

Old Town is 10-3. They play at Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday, May 23rd at 4:30 p.m.

You can nominate a player for the High School Athlete of the Week 6 HERE, for the week May 22-27. Nominations must be received by Sunday, May 28th at 11:59 p.m.