John Bapst’s Dan O’Connell Wins 100th Career Game

Congratulations to Dan O'Connell, John Bapst's Head Football Coach, who won his 100th career game this weekend with the John Bapst Crusaders!

Dan O'Connell loading...

According to the Maine High School Football Facebook posting, he recorded his 100th high school coaching victory with the Crusaders, doing so in his 188th game coached. He became the 16th active coach to have reached the century mark in wins.

John Bapst beat Poland 40-6 on Friday night for Dan's 100th win.

In addition to being the Head Football Coach, Dan is the Athletic Director, serving the Crusaders in that capacity since 2017.