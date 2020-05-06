John Wagoner of ABC7/FOX22 Gets Some Needed Relief

John Wagoner of ABC7 / FOX 22 has made the transition to News from Sports during this quarantine shutdown of sports. Well 4 days a week anyway, he is still covering sports each Saturday.

We talked about him making the switch and how it is different.

Then we offered up some time for John to discuss what he misses most and what he thinks it will be like when games return. Much like everyone else he believes there will be a new level of appreciation for what we lost when it comes back.

We find out his thoughts on those topics and more.