Johnson in Command at Augusta

Dustin Johnson just broke up a logjam on the Masters' leaderboard while tying the tournament's 54-hole record.

The top-ranked Johnson fired a 7-under 65 to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the year's last major. His 16 under total matches the mark set by Jordan Spieth in his 2015 victory at Augusta. Johnson also became the first player to shoot two rounds of 65 or better in the same Masters.

Johnson shot 30 on the front nine, carding an eagle on the second hole and following with birdies on the next two. He's played 30 straight holes without a bogey.

An international trio of Sungjae Im, Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer ) share second and minus-12, one ahead of Dylan Frittelli. Justin Thomas is six off the pace and one in front of Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm and Sebastian Munoz.

Defending champ Tiger Woods is 11 strokes back, and Phil Mickelson played himself out of contention with a 79 that leaves him at plus-2.