KVAC Class A All-Conference Baseball and Softball Teams

The Coaches from the KVAC Class A Conference have selected the All-Conference Baseball and Softball Teams. Congratulations to all!

Baseball

First Team

Kolby Brown - Oxford Hills

Keegan Cyr - Bangor

Michael Dymkoski - Lewiston

Jed Gilpatrick - Brewer

Mitchell Grant - Messalonskee

Ryan Howard - Bangorr

Wyatt Knightly - Oxford Hills

Andrew Merrill - Oxford Hills

Eli Sohren - Oxford Hills

Colton Trisch - Bangor

Second Team

Tyler Annis - Skowhegan

Max Clark - Bangor

Hayden Dippner - Mt. Blue

Shea Farrell - Mt. Ararat

Noah Geaghan - Brunswick

Kamden Maselli - Edward Little

Hunter Norton - Camden Hills

Liam O'Neil - Camden Hills

Ryan Robertson - Mt. Ararat

Drew Smith - Edward Litttle

Player of the Year - Colton Trisch - Bangor

- Colton Trisch - Bangor Coach of the Year - David Morris - Bangor

- David Morris - Bangor League Champions - Bangor Rams

Softball

First Team

Trinity Bernard - Oxford Hills

Sierra Carey - Skowhegan

Jaycie Christopher - Skowhegan

Charlotte Cloutier - Lewiston

Danielle Masterson - Hampden Academy

Riley McAllister - Brunswick

Kaydence Morse - Oxford Hills

Emmie Streams - Bangor

Kelsey Sullivan - Brunswick

Morgan Wills - Messalonskee

Second Team

Lane Barron - Bangor

Alyssa Bland - Camden Hills

Meghan Delahanty - Hampden Academy

Emily Dunbar - Skowhegan

Alexis Kelsea - Edward Little

Jordan Lambert - Messalonskee

Sophia Morin - Brunswick

Cam Neal - Hampden Academy

Megan Reed - Mt. Ararat

Elise Sullivan - Brunswick

Player of the Year - Jaycie Christopher - Skowhegan

- Jaycie Christopher - Skowhegan Coach of the Year - Hugh Dwyer - Brunswick

- Hugh Dwyer - Brunswick League Champions - Brunswick Dragons