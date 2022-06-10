KVAC Class A All-Conference Baseball and Softball Teams
The Coaches from the KVAC Class A Conference have selected the All-Conference Baseball and Softball Teams. Congratulations to all!
Baseball
First Team
- Kolby Brown - Oxford Hills
- Keegan Cyr - Bangor
- Michael Dymkoski - Lewiston
- Jed Gilpatrick - Brewer
- Mitchell Grant - Messalonskee
- Ryan Howard - Bangorr
- Wyatt Knightly - Oxford Hills
- Andrew Merrill - Oxford Hills
- Eli Sohren - Oxford Hills
- Colton Trisch - Bangor
Second Team
- Tyler Annis - Skowhegan
- Max Clark - Bangor
- Hayden Dippner - Mt. Blue
- Shea Farrell - Mt. Ararat
- Noah Geaghan - Brunswick
- Kamden Maselli - Edward Little
- Hunter Norton - Camden Hills
- Liam O'Neil - Camden Hills
- Ryan Robertson - Mt. Ararat
- Drew Smith - Edward Litttle
- Player of the Year - Colton Trisch - Bangor
- Coach of the Year - David Morris - Bangor
- League Champions - Bangor Rams
Softball
First Team
- Trinity Bernard - Oxford Hills
- Sierra Carey - Skowhegan
- Jaycie Christopher - Skowhegan
- Charlotte Cloutier - Lewiston
- Danielle Masterson - Hampden Academy
- Riley McAllister - Brunswick
- Kaydence Morse - Oxford Hills
- Emmie Streams - Bangor
- Kelsey Sullivan - Brunswick
- Morgan Wills - Messalonskee
Second Team
- Lane Barron - Bangor
- Alyssa Bland - Camden Hills
- Meghan Delahanty - Hampden Academy
- Emily Dunbar - Skowhegan
- Alexis Kelsea - Edward Little
- Jordan Lambert - Messalonskee
- Sophia Morin - Brunswick
- Cam Neal - Hampden Academy
- Megan Reed - Mt. Ararat
- Elise Sullivan - Brunswick
- Player of the Year - Jaycie Christopher - Skowhegan
- Coach of the Year - Hugh Dwyer - Brunswick
- League Champions - Brunswick Dragons
