KVAC Girls Hockey All-Conference and All-Academic Teams

Photo Chris Popper

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their Girl's Hockey All-Conference and All-Academic Teams. Congratulations to all!

 

KVAC Girls Ice Hockey All Conference
First Team
First NameLast NameSchool
LaurenLabbeBrunswick H.S.
EmmaMcNeil
Penobscot "Pioneers"
JordinWilliams
Penobscot "Pioneers"
PaigeOakes
Penobscot "Pioneers"
KatieBerard"Black Tigers"
AvaGeoffroyLewiston H.S.
AvayaDesjardinsLewiston H.S.
AlyssaProsser"Red Hornets"
MalloryStuart
Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon
ElysiaPalmerBrunswick H.S.
AnnaMolloy
Penobscot "Pioneers"
EmmaMichaud"Black Tigers"
Second Team
First NameLast NameSchool
AlyssaMarcouxLewiston H.S.
KyleeSpugnardi"Red Hornets"
RemyLeBel
Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon
MarleyLeBel
Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon
SolveigLedwickBrunswick H.S.
MeghanDelahanty
Penobscot "Pioneers"
AlexDurant
Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon
HannahWilkoffBrunswick H.S.
BellaSaucier
Penobscot "Pioneers"
LeahMichaud"Black Tigers"
KimMcLaughlinLewiston H.S.
Player of the Year:
Jordin Williams, Penobscot "Pioneers"
Coach of the Year:
Bill Boardman, "Black Tigers"
KVAC Girls Ice Hockey All Academic
First NameLast NameSchool
LydiaBloodBrunswick
EmmaComparatoBrunswick
HanahLayBrunswick
HailieLordBrunswick
HannahWilkoffBrunswick
EmilyQuinell
Edward Little High School
GloriaSan Pedro
Edward Little High School
AlyssaMarcouxLewiston H.S.
KimMcLaughlinLewiston H.S.
EmilyRobertLewiston H.S.
MarleyLeBel
Lincoln Academy
SidneyHatchMessalonskee
MadisonMcSweeneyMessalonskee
EmeliaBaker
Mt. Ararat High School
PiperDedek
Mt. Ararat High School
MalloryStuart
Mt. Ararat High School
QuintessaDiBiaseOxford Hills
AllisonDomeganOxford Hills
EmmaMichaudWinslow
