KVAC Girls Hockey All-Conference and All-Academic Teams
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their Girl's Hockey All-Conference and All-Academic Teams. Congratulations to all!
|KVAC Girls Ice Hockey All Conference
|First Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Lauren
|Labbe
|Brunswick H.S.
|Emma
|McNeil
Penobscot "Pioneers"
|Jordin
|Williams
Penobscot "Pioneers"
|Paige
|Oakes
Penobscot "Pioneers"
|Katie
|Berard
|"Black Tigers"
|Ava
|Geoffroy
|Lewiston H.S.
|Avaya
|Desjardins
|Lewiston H.S.
|Alyssa
|Prosser
|"Red Hornets"
|Mallory
|Stuart
Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon
|Elysia
|Palmer
|Brunswick H.S.
|Anna
|Molloy
Penobscot "Pioneers"
|Emma
|Michaud
|"Black Tigers"
|Second Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Alyssa
|Marcoux
|Lewiston H.S.
|Kylee
|Spugnardi
|"Red Hornets"
|Remy
|LeBel
Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon
|Marley
|LeBel
Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon
|Solveig
|Ledwick
|Brunswick H.S.
|Meghan
|Delahanty
Penobscot "Pioneers"
|Alex
|Durant
Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon
|Hannah
|Wilkoff
|Brunswick H.S.
|Bella
|Saucier
Penobscot "Pioneers"
|Leah
|Michaud
|"Black Tigers"
|Kim
|McLaughlin
|Lewiston H.S.
|Player of the Year:
Jordin Williams, Penobscot "Pioneers"
|Coach of the Year:
Bill Boardman, "Black Tigers"
|KVAC Girls Ice Hockey All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Lydia
|Blood
|Brunswick
|Emma
|Comparato
|Brunswick
|Hanah
|Lay
|Brunswick
|Hailie
|Lord
|Brunswick
|Hannah
|Wilkoff
|Brunswick
|Emily
|Quinell
Edward Little High School
|Gloria
|San Pedro
Edward Little High School
|Alyssa
|Marcoux
|Lewiston H.S.
|Kim
|McLaughlin
|Lewiston H.S.
|Emily
|Robert
|Lewiston H.S.
|Marley
|LeBel
Lincoln Academy
|Sidney
|Hatch
|Messalonskee
|Madison
|McSweeney
|Messalonskee
|Emelia
|Baker
Mt. Ararat High School
|Piper
|Dedek
Mt. Ararat High School
|Mallory
|Stuart
Mt. Ararat High School
|Quintessa
|DiBiase
|Oxford Hills
|Allison
|Domegan
|Oxford Hills
|Emma
|Michaud
|Winslow