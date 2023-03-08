KVAC Girls Hockey All-Conference and All-Academic Teams

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their Girl's Hockey All-Conference and All-Academic Teams. Congratulations to all!

KVAC Girls Ice Hockey All Conference First Team First Name Last Name School Lauren Labbe Brunswick H.S. Emma McNeil Penobscot "Pioneers" Jordin Williams Penobscot "Pioneers" Paige Oakes Penobscot "Pioneers" Katie Berard "Black Tigers" Ava Geoffroy Lewiston H.S. Avaya Desjardins Lewiston H.S. Alyssa Prosser "Red Hornets" Mallory Stuart Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon Elysia Palmer Brunswick H.S. Anna Molloy Penobscot "Pioneers" Emma Michaud "Black Tigers" Second Team First Name Last Name School Alyssa Marcoux Lewiston H.S. Kylee Spugnardi "Red Hornets" Remy LeBel Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon Marley LeBel Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon Solveig Ledwick Brunswick H.S. Meghan Delahanty Penobscot "Pioneers" Alex Durant Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon Hannah Wilkoff Brunswick H.S. Bella Saucier Penobscot "Pioneers" Leah Michaud "Black Tigers" Kim McLaughlin Lewiston H.S. Player of the Year: Jordin Williams, Penobscot "Pioneers" Coach of the Year: Bill Boardman, "Black Tigers" KVAC Girls Ice Hockey All Academic First Name Last Name School Lydia Blood Brunswick Emma Comparato Brunswick Hanah Lay Brunswick Hailie Lord Brunswick Hannah Wilkoff Brunswick Emily Quinell Edward Little High School Gloria San Pedro Edward Little High School Alyssa Marcoux Lewiston H.S. Kim McLaughlin Lewiston H.S. Emily Robert Lewiston H.S. Marley LeBel Lincoln Academy Sidney Hatch Messalonskee Madison McSweeney Messalonskee Emelia Baker Mt. Ararat High School Piper Dedek Mt. Ararat High School Mallory Stuart Mt. Ararat High School Quintessa DiBiase Oxford Hills Allison Domegan Oxford Hills Emma Michaud Winslow