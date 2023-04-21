Lawrence 1-Hits Oceanside, Wins 12-1

Ben Ryder spun a 1-hitter and the Lawrence bats banged out 10 hits as the Bulldogs beat the Oceanside Mariners 12-1 on Thursday afternoon to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Ryder struck out 3, and walked 1. The run he allowed was unearned.

Michael Hamlin had a pair of hits, including a double, driving in 3 runs to pace the Bulldog's offense. Parker Higgins batting leadoff reached base 4 times, with 2 doubles and a walk, scoring 4 times. Gavin Wilson had a double. Conner Nutting had a single and drove in 2 runs. Cameron Dostie, Ryder, Cole Quirion and Braden Littlefield each singled.

Bryson Mattox started on the mound for the Mariners. He went 4.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 8 runs, striking out 6 and walking 4. Gavin Ripley pitched the final 3 innings allowing 5 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 2.

Jacob Workinson had the Mariner's lone hit.

Lawrence is now 2-0 and will play at Messalonskee on Monday, April 24th at 4:15 p.m.

Oceanside is 0-2 and will host Waterville on Tuesday, April 25th at 4 p.m.

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week resumes, starting this week. You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week April 17-22 HERE by Sunday, April 23rd. You'll then be able to vote on the nominees April 24-27th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 1 Winner being announced on Friday, April 28th