Lawrence Beats Bangor 4-2 in Exhibition Game Tuesday

The Lawrence Bulldogs beat the Bangor Rams 4-2 in a baseball exhibition game at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Tuesday, April 9th.

Bangor took a 2-0 lead in the 3rd inning but Lawrence scored twice in the 5th and 6th innings.

Bangor used 7 pitchers in the exhibition game. Combined they struck out 16, walking 8 and allowed just 4 hits.

Lawrence used 6 pitchers. Combined they struck out 8, walked 6 and allowed 6 hits.

Kyle Johnson went 3-3 for Bangor. Yates Ermerson, leading off was 2-4 with a double. Teddy Stephenson had Bangor's lone other hit.

Cole Quirion had a double, driving in a pair of runs.

Bangor opens the regular season on Wednesday, April 17th at Lewiston at 1 p.m.

Lawrence opens the regular season on Wednesday, April 17th, hosting Belfast at 11 a.m.

