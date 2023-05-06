Lawrence Scores 7 in 2nd Inning and Beats Nokomis 10-3

The Lawrence Baseball Team scored 7 runs in the 2nd inning and beat the Nokomis Warriors 10-3, in Newport on Friday, May 5th.

Jacob Neumayer went 1.2 innings. Although he didn't allow a hit, he did walk 4 and struck out 2, allowing 7 runs. Just 1 of the runs was earned. Seth Bowden came on in relief, pitching the final 5.1 innings. He allowed 5 hits and 3 runs, striking out 4 and walking 2.

Hunter Lee started on the hill for the Bulldogs and went 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing just 2 hits and striking out 10. He didn't walk a batter.

Connor Sides, Aaron Mooers, Grady Hartsgrove and Jacob Bubar each had singles for the Warriors.

Ben Ryder had 2 hits including a double for Lawrence. He drove in 3 runs. Garret Murphy, and Cameron Dostie each stroked doubles. Braden Littlefield had a single.

Lawrence is 5-1. They play at home against the Gardiner Tigers on Monday, May 8th at 3 p.m.

Nokomis is 3-3. They host the Waterville Panthers, Saturday, May 6th at 10 a.m.

