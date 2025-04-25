Lewiston Baseball Beats Brewer 10-2 Friday

The Lewiston Blue Devils beat the Brewer Witches 10-2 in Brewer on Friday, April 25th.

Kaiden Morin started on the mound for the Witches and struck out 13 over 5.0 innings. He allowed just 2 hits and 3 runs, all unearned, walking 2, taking the loss. Aiden McCue came on in relief and was hit hard, allowing 6 hits and 7 runs, 4 of which were earned. He walked 3 and struck out 1 retiring 2 batters. Zachary Arnold closed out the game pitching the final 1.1 innings allowing just 1 hit.

Jake Perry was 2-4 for the Witches, with a double. Logan Littlefield had a triple. Anderson Clifford had a single

Spencer Chartier picked up the win for the Blue Devils. Pitching a complete game he allowed 4 hits and 2 runs 1 of which was earned while striking out 10 and walking 1.

Jeffrey Randall leading off was 2-4 with a pair of doubles, driving in 2 runs. Lonnie Thomas was 2-4 with a triple and 2 runs batted in. Owen Norton was 2-5 with 2 runs batted in. Michael Caron was 2-4 with a run batted in. Grady Rowles had a single and run batted in.

Brewer is 1-1. The Witches will host Ellsworth on Tuesday, April 29th at 4:30 p.m.

Lewiston is 1-1. They will host Mt. Ararat on Monday, April 28th at 4:30 p.m.

