Lisbon Girl’s and Winslow Boy’s Win Class C State Track and Field Meet in Lewiston
The Lisbon Girl's and Winslow Boy's Track and Field Teams won the State Class C Track and Field Championship in Lewiston on Saturday, June 4th.
Here are the Top 10 Team results
Girls
- Lisbon - 119
- Orono 82.50
- MCI - 73
- Kents Hill - 62
- Bucksport - 46
- Houlton - 36
- GSA - 33.50
- Winslow - 26
- Maranacook - 24
- Central - 23
Boys
- Winslow - 86
- Orono - 74.50
- Lisbon - 70
- Washington Academy - 57
- Foxcroft Academy - 51
- Bucksport - 49.50
- GSA - 36
- Sumner - 31
- Boothbay/Wiscasset and Sacopee Valley - 25
