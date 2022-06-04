Lisbon Girl’s and Winslow Boy’s Win Class C State Track and Field Meet in Lewiston

The Lisbon Girl's and Winslow Boy's Track and Field Teams won the State Class C Track and Field Championship in Lewiston on Saturday, June 4th.

Here are the Top 10 Team results

Girls

Lisbon - 119 Orono 82.50 MCI - 73 Kents Hill - 62 Bucksport - 46 Houlton - 36 GSA - 33.50 Winslow - 26 Maranacook - 24 Central - 23

Boys

Winslow - 86 Orono - 74.50 Lisbon - 70 Washington Academy - 57 Foxcroft Academy - 51 Bucksport - 49.50 GSA - 36 Sumner - 31 Boothbay/Wiscasset and Sacopee Valley - 25

To see all the individual results click HERE