Lisbon Girl’s and Winslow Boy’s Win Class C State Track and Field Meet in Lewiston

Lisbon Girl&#8217;s and Winslow Boy&#8217;s Win Class C State Track and Field Meet in Lewiston

Photo Chris Popper

The Lisbon Girl's and Winslow Boy's Track and Field Teams won the State Class C Track and Field Championship in Lewiston on Saturday, June 4th.

Here are the Top 10 Team results

Girls

  1. Lisbon - 119
  2. Orono 82.50
  3. MCI - 73
  4. Kents Hill - 62
  5. Bucksport - 46
  6. Houlton - 36
  7. GSA - 33.50
  8. Winslow - 26
  9. Maranacook - 24
  10. Central - 23

Boys

  1. Winslow - 86
  2. Orono - 74.50
  3. Lisbon - 70
  4. Washington Academy - 57
  5. Foxcroft Academy - 51
  6. Bucksport - 49.50
  7. GSA - 36
  8. Sumner - 31
  9. Boothbay/Wiscasset and Sacopee Valley - 25

To see all the individual results click HERE

 

