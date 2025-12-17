Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – December 16
Here are the High School Girl's and Boy's Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, December 16th.
Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.
Girl's Basketball
- Bangor Christian 50 Penobscot Valley 40
- Belfast 42 Mount View 36
- Camden Hills 45 Medomak Valley 27
- Cheverus 76 Falmouth 19
- Cony 66 Leavitt 30
- Edward Little 78 Oxford Hills 30
- Ellsworth 49 John Bapst 29
- Erskine Academy 82 MCI 28
- Foxcroft Academy 47 Dexter 39
- Gardiner 52 Brunswick 24
- Gray-New Gloucester 50 York 42
- Greely 33 Yarmouth 27
- Hampden Academy 77 Messalonskee 31
- Lawrence 54 Nokomis 27
- Monmouth Academy 71 Richmond 16
- Mount Ararat 78 Mount Blue 19
- MDI 39 Hermon 35
- Oceanside 59 Lincoln Academy 30
- Old Orchard Beach 31 Traip Academy 26
- Old Town 74 Orono 37
- Sacopee valley 25 Waynflete 21
- Sanford 52 Kennebunk 34
- Temple Academy 51 Wiscasset 18
- Thornton Academy 56 Scarborough 52
- Valley 89 Forest Hills 36
- Westbook 41 Windham 35
- Winslow 61 Waterville 16
- Van Buren 33 Madawaska 29
Boy's Basketball
- Bangor 44 Skowhegan 36
- Bangor Christian 75 Shead 37
- Brunswick 78 Garndiner 45
- Camden Hills 65 Medomak Valley 50
- Caribou 92 Houlton 33
- Central 56 GSA 47
- Cheverus 49 Falmouth 46
- Cony 94 Leavitt 75
- Deering 66 Marshwood 45
- Erskine Academy 50 MCI 34
- Gorham 74 Biddeford 45
- Hall-Dale 75 Mt. Abram 67
- Hampden Academy 75 Messalonskee 38
- Hodgdon 87 Southern Aroostook 51
- Lake Region 46 Wells 40
- Lewiston 56 Brewer 39
- Madawaska 63 Van Buren 24
- Maranacook 84 Oak Hill 38
- Mattanawcook Academy 55 Orono 53
- Monmouth Academy 86 Richmond 28
- Morse 42 Mountain Valley 36
- Mount Blue 48 Mt. Ararat 27
- Mount View 50 Belfast 38
- Noble 63 Massabesic 50
- Nokomis 60 Lawrence 58
- Oceanside 57 Lincoln Academy 44
- Poland 68 Fryeburg Academy 35
- Sanford 72 Kennebunk 51
- Schenck 66 Penquis Valley 30
- Stearns 80 Piscataquis 43
- Thornton Academy 67 Scarborough 63
- Valley 83 Forest Hills 36
- Waynflete 68 Sacopee Valley 61
- Washington Academy 59 Sumner 50
- Windham 63 Westrbook 53
- Winslow 45 Waterville 33
- Wiscasset 49 Temple Academy 42
- Yarmouth 51 Greely 44
- York 64 Gray-New Gloucester 46
Girl's Hockey
- Yarmouth/Freeport Coop 8 Falmouth/Scarborough Coop 0
Boy's Hockey
- Kennebunk/Weels Coop 4 Cape Elizabeth 2
- Leavitt/Poland/GNG/Oak Hill Coop 5 York/Biddeford/OOB Coop 0
