Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – December 16

Here are the High School Girl's and Boy's Basketball and Hockey scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, December 16th.

Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.

Girl's Basketball

Bangor Christian 50 Penobscot Valley 40

Belfast 42 Mount View 36

Camden Hills 45 Medomak Valley 27

Cheverus 76 Falmouth 19

Cony 66 Leavitt 30

Edward Little 78 Oxford Hills 30

Ellsworth 49 John Bapst 29

Erskine Academy 82 MCI 28

Foxcroft Academy 47 Dexter 39

Gardiner 52 Brunswick 24

Gray-New Gloucester 50 York 42

Greely 33 Yarmouth 27

Hampden Academy 77 Messalonskee 31

Lawrence 54 Nokomis 27

Monmouth Academy 71 Richmond 16

Mount Ararat 78 Mount Blue 19

MDI 39 Hermon 35

Oceanside 59 Lincoln Academy 30

Old Orchard Beach 31 Traip Academy 26

Old Town 74 Orono 37

Sacopee valley 25 Waynflete 21

Sanford 52 Kennebunk 34

Temple Academy 51 Wiscasset 18

Thornton Academy 56 Scarborough 52

Valley 89 Forest Hills 36

Westbook 41 Windham 35

Winslow 61 Waterville 16

Van Buren 33 Madawaska 29

Boy's Basketball

Bangor 44 Skowhegan 36

Bangor Christian 75 Shead 37

Brunswick 78 Garndiner 45

Camden Hills 65 Medomak Valley 50

Caribou 92 Houlton 33

Central 56 GSA 47

Cheverus 49 Falmouth 46

Cony 94 Leavitt 75

Deering 66 Marshwood 45

Erskine Academy 50 MCI 34

Gorham 74 Biddeford 45

Hall-Dale 75 Mt. Abram 67

Hampden Academy 75 Messalonskee 38

Hodgdon 87 Southern Aroostook 51

Lake Region 46 Wells 40

Lewiston 56 Brewer 39

Madawaska 63 Van Buren 24

Maranacook 84 Oak Hill 38

Mattanawcook Academy 55 Orono 53

Monmouth Academy 86 Richmond 28

Morse 42 Mountain Valley 36

Mount Blue 48 Mt. Ararat 27

Mount View 50 Belfast 38

Noble 63 Massabesic 50

Nokomis 60 Lawrence 58

Oceanside 57 Lincoln Academy 44

Poland 68 Fryeburg Academy 35

Sanford 72 Kennebunk 51

Schenck 66 Penquis Valley 30

Stearns 80 Piscataquis 43

Thornton Academy 67 Scarborough 63

Valley 83 Forest Hills 36

Waynflete 68 Sacopee Valley 61

Washington Academy 59 Sumner 50

Windham 63 Westrbook 53

Winslow 45 Waterville 33

Wiscasset 49 Temple Academy 42

Yarmouth 51 Greely 44

York 64 Gray-New Gloucester 46

Girl's Hockey

Yarmouth/Freeport Coop 8 Falmouth/Scarborough Coop 0

Boy's Hockey

Kennebunk/Weels Coop 4 Cape Elizabeth 2

Leavitt/Poland/GNG/Oak Hill Coop 5 York/Biddeford/OOB Coop 0

