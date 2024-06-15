MABC Announce 2024 Underclass Baseball Game Roster
The Maine Association of Baseball Coaches (MABC) announced the Underclass Baseball All-Star game rosters. The game will be played on Tuesday, June 18th at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph College in Standish.
American Team
- Bangor - Kyle Johnson, Scott Sockabasin
- Brunswick - Liam Scholl
- Cony - Trent Hayward
- Edward Little - TJ Kramarz
- Fryeburg Academy - Alex Allain
- Gorham - Mason Finck
- Greely - Kyle Soule, Wyatt Soucie, Keeler Vogt
- Hermon - Max Hopkins
- Kennebunk - Max Andrews, Isaac Hense
- Lake Region - Brock Gibbons
- Lawrence - Jacob Frazee
- Mattanawcook Academy - Avery Jordan
- Messalonskee - Dennis Martin, Ty Bernier, Michale Achorn
- Richmond - Zander Steele
- Scarborough - Erick Swenson
- Skowhegan - Silas Tibbetts
- South Portland - Hudson Iacuessa
- Wells - Cal Moody
- Windham - Wyatt Washburn
- York - Jack Joyce
National Team
- Bangor - Teddy Stephenson
- Brewer - Blake Littlefield (selected but unable to play)
- Cony - Parker Morin
- Ellsworth - Kyle Kenny
- Falmouth - Jacoby Porter, Josh Polcheis
- Freeport - Liam Emmons
- Gorham - Miles Brenner, Hunter Finck
- Hall-Dale - Keegan Cary
- Hampden Academy - Kaysen Wildman
- Katahdin - Josh Martin
- Lincoln Academy - AJ Giberson
- Madison - Xavier Estes
- Maranacook - Walker Dumas
- Massabesic - Parker Soule Parent, Brady Bratson
- Monmouth Academy - Jake Harmon
- Mount Abram - Ash Rollins
- Mount Blue - Nolan Leso
- MDI - Colin Sullivan
- Oceanside - Levi Philbrook
- South Portland - Kason Lewis
- Thornton Academy - Brayden Duane, Jacob Fish
- Washington Academy - Colby Moholland
