MABC Announce 2024 Underclass Baseball Game Roster

The Maine Association of Baseball Coaches (MABC) announced the Underclass Baseball All-Star game rosters. The game will be played on Tuesday, June 18th at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph College in Standish.

American Team

Bangor - Kyle Johnson, Scott Sockabasin

Brunswick - Liam Scholl

Cony - Trent Hayward

Edward Little - TJ Kramarz

Fryeburg Academy - Alex Allain

Gorham - Mason Finck

Greely - Kyle Soule, Wyatt Soucie, Keeler Vogt

Hermon - Max Hopkins

Kennebunk - Max Andrews, Isaac Hense

Lake Region - Brock Gibbons

Lawrence - Jacob Frazee

Mattanawcook Academy - Avery Jordan

Messalonskee - Dennis Martin, Ty Bernier, Michale Achorn

Richmond - Zander Steele

Scarborough - Erick Swenson

Skowhegan - Silas Tibbetts

South Portland - Hudson Iacuessa

Wells - Cal Moody

Windham - Wyatt Washburn

York - Jack Joyce

National Team

Bangor - Teddy Stephenson

Brewer - Blake Littlefield (selected but unable to play)

Cony - Parker Morin

Ellsworth - Kyle Kenny

Falmouth - Jacoby Porter, Josh Polcheis

Freeport - Liam Emmons

Gorham - Miles Brenner, Hunter Finck

Hall-Dale - Keegan Cary

Hampden Academy - Kaysen Wildman

Katahdin - Josh Martin

Lincoln Academy - AJ Giberson

Madison - Xavier Estes

Maranacook - Walker Dumas

Massabesic - Parker Soule Parent, Brady Bratson

Monmouth Academy - Jake Harmon

Mount Abram - Ash Rollins

Mount Blue - Nolan Leso

MDI - Colin Sullivan

Oceanside - Levi Philbrook

South Portland - Kason Lewis

Thornton Academy - Brayden Duane, Jacob Fish

Washington Academy - Colby Moholland

If there are any spelling errors please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com and we will correct them ASAP

Get our free mobile app