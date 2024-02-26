Maine Baseball Falls to Army 8-2 Sunday Morning

The Maine Black Bears Baseball Team fell to Army in Florida, 8-2, on Sunday morning, a day after picking up their 1st win of the season.

Maine hitters were able to manage 6 hits against Army, with Connor Goodman picking up 2 hits, to go with a pair of walks. Zach Martin had a double and walked twice. Jeremiah Jenkins also had a double.

Colin Plante and Nick White each had a stolen base.

Noah Lewis started on the mound for Maine, and went 4.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 6 runs, 5 of which were earned. He struck out 2 and walked 5. His record dropped to 0-2.

Ryan Scott pitched the 5th inning walking 2, but not allowing a hit. Colton Carson pitched the 6th inning, allowing 1 hit. Marshall Smaracko pitched the 7 inning allowing 2 hits and Luc Lavigueur pitched the 8th inning, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned.

Maine is now 1-5 on the season. The Black Bears are scheduled to play at Boston College on Wednesday, February 28, before playing a weekend series (Friday-Sunday), March 1st-3rd at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

The Black Bears will open the home part of their schedule when they play at Thomas College on Wednesday, March 20th at 4 p.m. and then a weekend series with Bryant University, Friday March 22 - Sunday March 24th.