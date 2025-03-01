It was a tough day for the Maine Black Bears as they fell to George Washington University 26-7 in Washington D.C on Saturday afternoon March 1st.

George Washington outhit Maine 19-10.

Maine hit 3 home runs.

Brody Rasmussen had a day at the plate, going 3-5, with 3 runs batted in. He had a double and home run. Payton Whitehead was 1-5 with a home run. Zach Martin was 1-4 with a home run and 2 runs batted in. Will Burns was 1-3 with a double and run batted in. Chris Bear, Drew Reynolds, Jack Quigley and Evan Baschnagel each singled.

Maine's pitchers combined to walk 12 batters. Caleb Leys went 1.0 inning allowing 5 hits, and 7 runes, 5 of which were earned. He walked 3 and struck out 1. Tommy Martorano pitched 2.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 4 runs, all earned. He struck out 2 and walked 1. Gabe Gifford went 1.1 innings, allowing 2 hits, 5 runs, 2 of which were earned. He walked 3 and struck out 1. Brennan Rumpf went 1.2 innings allowing 1 hit and 3 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 1 and walked 2. Pierce Friedman went 1.0 inning, allowing 7 hits and 7 runs, all earned. He walked 3 and struck out 2 Evan Scott pitched the 8th inning. He didn't allow a hit or run, striking out 1.

Maine is now 2-7 and George Washington is 5-4. The 2 teams will conclude the 3-game series Sunday afternoon, March 2nd at 1 p.m. The game will be on ESPN+.