Maine Baseball Falls to George Washington University 3-1

The Maine Baseball Team fell to George Washington University 3-1 on Friday afternoon, February 28th in the opening game of a 3-game series.

Maine was outhit 6-4.

The Black Bears scored their lone run in the top of the 3rd inning, to take a 1-0 lead. Drew Reynold's single to center scored Zach Martin. Quinn Murphy who was at second tried to score on the single, but was gunned down at home.

Brody Rasmussen, the centerfielder was 2-3 with a pair of singles. Chris Bear had Maine's other hit, a single, and also stole a base.

On the mound, Colin Fitzgerald took the loss and is now 1-2. He went 7.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 3 runs, all earned. He struck out 6 and walked just 1. Owen Wheeler came on for the 8th inning and retired the side in order, striking out 1.

Maine is now 2-6 while George Washington is 4-4. The 2 sides will play on Saturday March 1t at 1 p.m. and then on Sunday, March 2nd at 1 p.m. The Sunday, March 2nd game will be broadcast on ESPN+