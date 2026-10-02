The Maine Men's Hockey Team opened the 2026-27 season with a 4-1 win over Holy Cross in Worcester on Friday night, October 2nd.

Tanner Klimpke made a great 1st impression, scoring twice in the 1st Period in his 1st game as a Black Bear. Both goals were power play goals. With 4:54 gone in the 1st Period, he scored assisted by Isa Parekh and Sully Scholle. Then with 7:33 gone in the 1st Period Klimpke scored again, assisted by Parekh and Schlle.

Maine led 2-0 at the end of the 1st Period.

Holy Cross scored with 5;05 gone in the 2nd Period and after 2 Periods, Maine led 2-1.

Brock James scored with 6:00 gone in the 3rd Period, assisted by Lukas Peterson and Judah Makway.

Then, Owen Fowler scored on an empty-netter with 1:40 left to play to give Maine the 4-1 win.

Maine was 2-7 on the power play, while Holy Cross was 0-4.

Maine outshot Holy Cross 30-19.

Albin Boija picked up the win in net for Maine, and had 18 shots.

Maine is now 1-0 while Holy Cross is 0-1.

The 2 teams will meet on Saturday night, October 3rd at 7 p.m. Join Jeff Mannix for the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.