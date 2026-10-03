The Maine Black Bears fell to Sacred Heart 24-16 on Saturday afternoon, October 3rd on Morse Field at Alfond Stadium.

Maine took a 6-0 lead in the 1st Quarter as Samuel Trembay booted a 42-yard and a 45-yard field goal.

The Black Bears made it 9-0 in the 2nd Quarter as Tremblay kicked a 37-yard field goal.

But Sacred Heart scored a pair of touchdowns, on a 3-yard run and then a 11-yard pass with 19 seconds left in the 1st Half.

Sacred Heart led 14-9 at the end of the 1st Half.

Sacred Heart scored again with a 6-yard touchdown pass in the 3rd Quarter to take a 21-9 lead.

Maine scored their 1st touchdown of the game, with 12:03 left to play in the 4th Quarter on a Nick Laughlin run. The extra point was good, and Maine trailed 21-16.

Sacred Heart kicked a 40-yard field goal with 6:48 left to play to make the final score 24-16.

Maine had a chance to score but couldn’t punch it in on their final drive of the game with 1:16 left.

Sacred Heart outrushed Maine 175-105 yards. They also out-passed Maine, 207-154 yards. Sacred Heart had the advantage in total yards 382-259.

Caden Drezek was 12-28 for 141 yards passing, and Eddie Buehler was 1-5 for 13 yards passing for Maine.

Rashawn Marshall was Maine’s leading rusher, running the ball 13 times for 67 yards.

Corey Rideout was Maine’s leading receiver, catching the ball 3 times for 47 yards.

Jeremiah McGill and Sam Oppenheimer each had 10 tackles ( 4 solo and 6 assists).

Sacred Heart is now 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the CAA.

Maine is 1-5 overall and 1-2 in the CAA.

The Black Bears are off net week. They are back in action on Saturday, October 17th, when they will host Bryant at 1 p.m.

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