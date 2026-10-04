The Maine Hockey Team fell to Holy Cross 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night, October 3rd in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Holy Cross took a 1-0 lead with 8:57 gone in the 1st Period.

The score remained 1-0 through the end of the 2nd Period.

The Crusaders took a 2-0 lead on a power play goal with 6:55 left to play in the game.

Then Maine scored a pair of goals within 1:06 to tie the game.

Isa Parekh scored his 1st goal as a Black Bear, assisted by Tanner Klimpke and William Gerrior to make the score 2-1. The goal came with 3:27 left to play. Parekh is a junior, and a transfer from Bemidji State.

Lee Parks then tied the game, with a power play goal with 2:21 left to play. Lukas Peterson had the assist. It was Parks’ 1st goal as a Black Bear. Parks is a junior transfer from UMass Lowell.

The game went into overtime tied 3-3.

Holy Cross scored the game winner with 1:33 in the overtime period. The Crusaders pulled their goalie for an extra attacker with the teams skating 3 on 3, as Maine was going to be whistled for a delayed penalty. The move paid off as Holy Cross scored.

Maine was 1-4 on the power play while Holy Cross was 1-5.

Maine outshot Holy Cross 28-26

Petter Wicktrom Stumer, a junior transfer from Canisius, made his 1st start in goal for Maine and took the loss. He had 23 saves in net.

Both Maine and Holy Cross are 1-1-0.

The Maine Black Bears return home to play Quinnipiac on Friday, October 2nd and 3rd with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. each night. If you can’t be there to root on the Black Bears you can listen to both games with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney, with the pregame starting at 6:30 on 92.9 The Ticket.