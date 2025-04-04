Maine Baseball Falls to UMass Lowell 8-5

The Maine Baseball Team fell to UMass Lowell 8-5 at Mahaney Diamond in the opening game of the 3-game series on Friday, April 4th.

Maine was up 3-1 but UMass Lowell scored 2 runs in the 6th inning, 3 in the 7th inning and 2 runs in the 8th inning.

Den O'Neill, Maine's catcher led the offense. Batting 3rd, he was 3-5. Drew Reynolds, the clean-up hitter was 1-5 with a pair of runs batted in. Evan Menzel, playing 3rd base was 2-4. Zach Martin, playing right field was 2-3 with a pair of runs batted in. Chris Bear and Aidan Bardi each had a single.

Colin Fitzgerald started on the mound for the Black Bears. He went 6.2 innings, allowing 9 hits and 6 runs. He struck out 4, walked 2 and had 2 wild pitches. Owen Wheeler retired 2 batters but allowed 2 hit and 2 runs, walking 1. Pierce Friedman closed out the game pitching the final 1.2 innings, striking out 1 and walking 4.

Maine is now 8-20 while UMass Lowell is 12-16. The 2 teams will play the middle game of the 3-game series on Saturday, April 5th at 12 noon. The game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame beginning at 11:30 a.m.