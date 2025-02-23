Maine Baseball Takes 2 of 3 from The Citadel

After winning their 1st game of the season on Friday, beating The Citadel 4-2, the Black Bears won their game against The Citadel on Saturday by a score of 6-2 before losing the game on Sunday afternoon 10-3.

Saturday

Tied at 2-2, Maine scored 4 runs in the top of the 9th inning for the 6-2 win

Maine took advantage of a wild pitch, a 2-run single by Quinn Murphy and a double by Dean O'Neill for the 4 runs.

Brody Rasmussen, the center fielder was 2-5 with a double and run batted in. O'Neill was 2-5 with a pair of doubles and run batted in. Drew Reynolds, Quinn Murphy and Will Burns each singled for Maine.

Maine was patient at the plate, walking 8 times in the game.

On the mound Caleb Leys started, going 3.0 innings and allowing 2 hits and 1 run striking out 3. Gianni Gambardella pitched 3 scoreless innings, allowing 3 hits and striking out 2 while walking 1. Vaun Larisa pitched a third of an inning, allowing 1 hit and an earned run, while walking a pair. Sebastian Holt picked up the win and is now 1-1, after pitching 2.2 innings, allowing just a hit and striking out 2.

Sunday

Maine lost 10-3, scoring their runs in the top of the 9th inning. Damon Gaither, pinch-hitting singled to left, driving in a run and then Chris Bear doubled, driving in a pair.

Chris Bear was 2-5 with a double and Drew Reynolds was 2- with a double. Gaither, Myles Sargent and Zach Martin each singled for Maine.

Gabe Gifford started for Maine and pitched an inning, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, walking 3. He took the loss and is now 0-1. Owen Wheeler pitched 3.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 3 runs, striking out 5 and walking 1. Pierce Friedman pitched 1.0 inning, allowing an unearned run and 1 run, walking 1. Bailey Goss faced 3 batters without retiring anyone, allowing 2 runs, walking a pair and hitting a batter. Brennan Rumpf pitched a scoreless, hitless inning and Jason Libby pitched the final 2 innings allowing a pair of hits, and 1 earned run, while striking out 3 and walking 1.

The Citadel is now 3-4 overall while Maine is 2-5 The Black Bears will play a 3-game series against George Washington University February 28-March 2nd down in Washington D.C.

Maine opens America East play on Friday, March 21st and will host Thomas College for their 1st home game on Tuesday, March 25th at 4 p.m.at Mahaney Diamond.

