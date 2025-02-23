Maine Baseball Takes 2 of 3 from The Citadel

Maine Baseball Takes 2 of 3 from The Citadel

Maine Athletics

After winning their 1st game of the season on Friday, beating The Citadel 4-2, the Black Bears won their game against The Citadel on Saturday by a score of 6-2 before losing the game on Sunday afternoon 10-3.

Saturday

Tied at 2-2, Maine scored 4 runs in the top of the 9th inning for the 6-2 win

Maine took advantage of a wild pitch, a 2-run single by Quinn Murphy and a double by Dean O'Neill for the 4 runs.

Brody Rasmussen, the center fielder was 2-5 with a double and run batted in. O'Neill was 2-5 with a pair of doubles and run batted in. Drew Reynolds, Quinn Murphy and Will Burns each singled for Maine.

Maine was patient at the plate, walking 8 times in the game.

On the mound Caleb Leys started, going 3.0 innings and allowing 2 hits and 1 run striking out 3. Gianni Gambardella pitched 3 scoreless innings, allowing 3 hits and striking out 2 while walking 1. Vaun Larisa pitched a third of an inning, allowing 1 hit and an earned run, while walking a pair. Sebastian Holt picked up the win and is now 1-1, after pitching 2.2 innings, allowing just a hit and striking out 2.

Sunday

Maine lost 10-3, scoring their runs in the top of the 9th inning. Damon Gaither, pinch-hitting singled to left, driving in a run and then Chris Bear doubled, driving in a pair.

Chris Bear was 2-5 with a double and Drew Reynolds was 2- with a double. Gaither, Myles Sargent and Zach Martin each singled for Maine.

Gabe Gifford started for Maine and pitched an inning, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, walking 3. He took the loss and is now 0-1. Owen Wheeler pitched 3.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 3 runs, striking out 5 and walking 1. Pierce Friedman pitched 1.0 inning, allowing an unearned run and 1 run, walking 1. Bailey Goss faced 3 batters without retiring anyone, allowing 2 runs, walking a pair and hitting a batter. Brennan Rumpf pitched a scoreless, hitless inning and Jason Libby pitched the final 2 innings allowing a pair of hits, and 1 earned run, while striking out 3 and walking 1.

The Citadel is now 3-4 overall while Maine is 2-5 The Black Bears will play a 3-game series against George Washington University February 28-March 2nd down in Washington  D.C.

Maine opens America East play on Friday, March 21st and will host Thomas College for their 1st home game on Tuesday, March 25th at 4 p.m.at Mahaney Diamond.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

Intriguing Maine Facts That May Even Surprise Locals

You'll either learn something today, or claim you already knew it.

Gallery Credit: Jason Stewart

Filed Under: Black Bear Sports, Blackj_Bear_Sports
Categories: Maine Baseball

More From 92.9 The Ticket