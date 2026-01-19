The University of Maine Men's Basketball Team fell the the University of New Hampshire on Monday, January 19th at The Pit in Orono.

UNH took the lead and never let up. The Wildcats led 34-21 at the end of the 1st Half.

Maine shot just 34.1 percent from the field and were just 1-14 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were an impressive 19-23 from the free throw line.

Maine didn't have a player in double figures. Keelan Steele had 9 points before fouling out. TJ Biel had 8 points.

UNH owned the boards, outrebounding Maine 39-25. The Black Bears turned the ball over 13 times, while forcing 9 UNH turnovers.

The Wildcats had 4 players in double figures. Belal El Shakery had 11 points with Davide Poser, Tyler Bike and John Squire all finishing with 10 points.

UNH shot 44.1 percent from the field and were 5-18 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 8-15 from the free throw line.

UNH is now 5-12 overall and 1-3 in America East.

Maine is now 3-17 overall and 1-4 in America East. Maine will host Albany on Thursday, January22nd at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+