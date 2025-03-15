Maine Beats UMass Lowell 7-1 to Play Northeastern in Hockey East Semifinals Thursday

The Maine Black Bears beat UMass Lowell 7-1 on Saturday night in the Hockey East Quarterfinals and will play Northeastern on Thursday night, March 20th at 7:30 in the Hockey East Semifinals in Boston.

Northeastern upset Boston College 3-1. The other semifinal will be between UConn and Boston University. That game will take place Thursday at 4 p.m.

Maine's penalty kill was on-point Saturday, killing off a 5-minute major on Brandon Chabrier for butt ending with 27.7 seconds left in the 1st Period. They were helped as UMass Lowell took 3 penalties within 4 minutes in the 2nd Period. Maine asked for a replay on a contact-to-the-head penalty and were awarded a 5-minute major on Scout Truman.

Maine scored their 1st goal on a power play by Sully Scholle, assisted by Frank Djurasevic and Josh Nadeau, with 7:13 gone in the 2nd Period.

Then, as time expired on the penalty, Maine scored again, with 8:59 gone. Djurasevic scored, assisted by Scholle and Taylor Makar.

The Back Bears made it 3-0 with 4:29 left in the 2nd Period, when Lynden Breen scored, assisted by Charlie Russell and Bodie Nobes.

With 1:39 gone in the 3rd Period the Black Bears made it 4-0. Thomas Freel scored assisted by David Breazeale and Thomas Pichette.

UMass Lowell scored their lone goal at the 7:56 mark, to make it 4-1.

Maine then scored 3 goals in less than 4 minutes!

With 5:34 left Harrison Scott scored assisted by Freel and Breazeale.

Then with 2:45 left Josh Nadeau scored assisted by Nobes and Owen Fowler.

Finally with 1:40 to play, Ross Mitton scored, assisted by Thomas Pichette and Owen Fowler.

Maine outshot UMass Lowell 42-28

Albin Boija had 27 saves in net for Maine.

UMass Lowell finishes with a 16-16-4 record. Maine is now 22-7-6

Maine's return to the Hockey East Semifinals marks the 1st time that the Black Bears have made it back-to-back since they did it in the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons. Maine's home record of 15-2-3 is the best since they went 16-4-1 in 2005-06.

Thursday's night semifinal will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Jon Shields for the pregame starting at 7 p.m.