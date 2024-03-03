Maine Beats Vermont 3-2 Saturday to Split Weekend Series

The Maine Black Bears beat the Vermont Catamounts 3-2 in Burlington, Saturday night, to split the weekend series. The win was Maine's 20th of the season, the 1st time they've reached that mark since the 2011-12 season!

UVM answered with 4:59 left in the 1st Perieod, on a goal by Joel Maata assisted by Jens Richards, and Isak Walther. The score was tied 1-1 a the end of the 1st Period. In the 2nd Period, with UVM on a power play, the Black Bears scored a short-handed goal, by Harrison Scott, assisted by Thomas Freel and David Breazeal. The goal came with 3:14 gone and put Maine up 2-1.

But, UVM converted on a power play with 11:30 gone, to make it 2-2. The penalty was Maine's 4th of the Period. They had a total of 5 penalties in the 2nd Period. Timofei Spitserov scored for the Catamounts, assisted by Jens Richards and Ralfs Bergmanis.

Maine was 1-3 on the power play, while Vermont was 1-5.

Maine outshot Vermont 25-16. Albin Boija had 14 saves in net for Maine, while Gabe Carriere had 22 saves.

Maine is in 3rd place in Hockey East, 2 points ahead of UMass and Providence who are both tied for 4th place. The Top 4 teams host Quarterfinals.

Maine returns home to the Alfond for the last regular season series. They will host UMass on Friday March 8th at 8 p.m. and then at 7 p.m. on Saturday March 9th. The Friday night's start-time is at 8 p.m. to allow fans to go watch the Women's Basketball quarterfinals! The radio broadcasts will return to 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday March 8th and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday March 9th.