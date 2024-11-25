Maine Black Bears 5th in November 25th USCHO Poll

The Maine Black Bears have moved into sole possession of 5th place in the November 25th US College Hockey Online (USCHO) Poll.

The Black Bears only had 1 game this past weekend, beating UNH 3-1 on Friday, November 22nd.

Here's the November 25th poll

1. Michigan Sate 9-1-0 976 points 38 1st place votes 2nd last week

2. Denver 12-2-0 910 points 7 1st place votes 1st last week

3. Minnesota 12-2-0 908 points 3 1st place votes 4th last week

4. Boston College 9-3-0 866 points 2 1st place votes 3rd last week

5. Maine 8-2-2 790 points 5th last week

6. Michigan 9-2-1 771 points 5th last week

7. Western Michigan 8-1-1 653 points 9th last week

8. Colorado College 9-2-1 621 points 7th last week

9. St. Cloud State 9-4-0 523 points 11th last week

10. Providence 8-3-2 502 points 10th last week

11. Cornell 4-2-2 463 points 8th last week

12. Ohio State 9-2-1 406 points 14th last week

13. Boston University 6-5-1 372 points 13th last week

14. North Dakota 7-6-0 364 points 12th last week

15. Dartmouth 5-0-1 348 points 16th last week

16. UMass Lowell 9-3-0 301 points 15th last week

17. Minnesota State 10-4-2 272 points 17th last week

18. Quinnipiac 6-6-0 111 points 18th last week

19. Arizona State 6-7-1 91 points Not Rated last week

20. Clarkson 9-4-1 78 points 19th last week

The Maine Black Bears will head to play RPI on Saturday November 30th and Sunday December 1st with the puck dropping each afternoon at 3 p.m. Join Jon Shields for the pregame beginning at 2:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.

