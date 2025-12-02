The Maine Black Bears Women's Basketball Team won their 2nd straight game, beating the Boston University Terriers 54-45 at The Pit on Monday, December 1st.

Maine led 14-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 24-20 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears used a dominant 3rd Quarter outscoring BU 18-8 to lead 42-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

After scoring a triple-double on November 29th, Adrianna Smith led the Black Bears with a double-double, scoring 24 points and rippling down 10 rebounds. She also finished with 4 assists.

December 1, 2025 Photo Maine Athletics

Sarah Talon had 12 points. Bangor's Emmie Streams started and played 18 minutes, finishing with 4 assists and 2 rebounds.

Maine shot 33.3 percent from the field, and were 7-29 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were a near-perfect 9-10 from the free throw line.

Maine was outrebounded by BU 34-30 . The Black Bears only turned the ball over 9 times, while forcing 21 BU turnovers.

BU was led by Hilder Gunnsteinsdottir with 11 points.

BU shot 40.5 percent from the field and 6-18 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Terriers were 5-8 from the free throw line.

BU is now 3-5 and Maine improves to 3-5

The Black Bears travel to Penn on Thursday, December 4th. The Tipoff is at 6 p.m. Join Don Shields for the call of the game on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 5:30. Maine returns home to host Rhode Island on Sunday, December 7th at 1 p.m.

