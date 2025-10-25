The Maine Black Bears fell to the the Colgate Raiders 3-2 on Friday night, October 24th at Alfond Arena on Homecoming Weekend.

The Raiders wasted no time scoring, scoring on a power play with 3:05 gone in the 1st Period.

Maine answered nearly midway through the 1st Period, when Oskar Komarov scored with 9:43 gone, assisted by Thomas Pichette and Brandon Holt.

The Black Bears took a 2-1 lead 3 minutes later. Justin Poirier scored on a power play with 12:42 gone, assisted by Brandon Holt and Max Scott.

Maine led 2-1 at the end of the 1st Period.

But Colgate scored twice in the 2nd Period. The 1st goal came with 3:41 gone, and then they scored another power play goal, their 2nd of the night, with 4:58 left to play.

Colgate led 3-2 at the end of the 2nd Period, and that's how the game finished.

Maine was 1-2 on the power play, while Colgate was 2-5.

Maine outshot Colgate 27-15.

Albin Boija was in net for Maine, and recorded 12 saves.

Maine is now 2-2-1 while Colgate is 2-2-1. The 2 teams will conclude the weekend series on Saturday night, October 25th, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. If you can't be there in person to cheer on the Black Bears you can listen to the game on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game with the pregame beginning at 6:30 p.m.

