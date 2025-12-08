The U.S. College Hockey Online voters punished the Maine Black Bears after they were swept this past weekend in Orono by the University of New Hampshire.

Maine fell from 11th to 15th in the December 8th poll

Rank Team 1st Place Votes Record Points Last Week 1 Michigan 26 16-4-0 974 1 2 Wisconsin 21 12-2-2 949 2 3 Michigan State 2 12-4-0 906 3 4 North Dakota 12-4-0 804 5 5 Minnesota Duluth 13-5-0 795 4 6 Denver 11-5-1 764 6 7 Western Michigan 10-6-0 684 7 8 Dartmouth 1 10-0-0 657 10 9 Penn State 11-5-0 593 9 10 Quinnipiac 12-4-2 539 8 11 Northeastern 10-5-0 431 12 12 Connecticut 9-5-3 409 14 13 Boston College 10-5-1 405 15 14 Minnesota State 11-3-4 334 13 15 Maine 8-7-1 261 11 16 Providence 7-6-2 238 16 17 Cornell 7-4-0 215 17 18 Harvard 7-3-1 148 NR 19 Colorado College 8-7-1 95 20 20 Boston University 8-8-1 73 18

The Black Bears are back in action on Wednesday, December 10th when they will host UMass Lowell at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. The puck drops at 7 p.m. You can hear the game on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame with Jon Shields starting at 6:30 p.m.