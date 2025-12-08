USCHO Voters Punish Maine – Black Bears Fall to 15
The U.S. College Hockey Online voters punished the Maine Black Bears after they were swept this past weekend in Orono by the University of New Hampshire.
Maine fell from 11th to 15th in the December 8th poll
|Rank
|Team
|1st Place Votes
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1
|Michigan
|26
|16-4-0
|974
|1
|2
|Wisconsin
|21
|12-2-2
|949
|2
|3
|Michigan State
|2
|12-4-0
|906
|3
|4
|North Dakota
|12-4-0
|804
|5
|5
|Minnesota Duluth
|13-5-0
|795
|4
|6
|Denver
|11-5-1
|764
|6
|7
|Western Michigan
|10-6-0
|684
|7
|8
|Dartmouth
|1
|10-0-0
|657
|10
|9
|Penn State
|11-5-0
|593
|9
|10
|Quinnipiac
|12-4-2
|539
|8
|11
|Northeastern
|10-5-0
|431
|12
|12
|Connecticut
|9-5-3
|409
|14
|13
|Boston College
|10-5-1
|405
|15
|14
|Minnesota State
|11-3-4
|334
|13
|15
|Maine
|8-7-1
|261
|11
|16
|Providence
|7-6-2
|238
|16
|17
|Cornell
|7-4-0
|215
|17
|18
|Harvard
|7-3-1
|148
|NR
|19
|Colorado College
|8-7-1
|95
|20
|20
|Boston University
|8-8-1
|73
|18
The Black Bears are back in action on Wednesday, December 10th when they will host UMass Lowell at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. The puck drops at 7 p.m. You can hear the game on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame with Jon Shields starting at 6:30 p.m.
