USCHO Voters Punish Maine – Black Bears Fall to 15

December 5, 2025 Maine Athletics

The U.S. College Hockey Online voters punished the Maine Black Bears after they were swept this past weekend in Orono by the University of New Hampshire.

Maine fell from 11th to 15th in the December 8th poll

RankTeam1st Place VotesRecordPointsLast Week
1Michigan 2616-4-09741
2Wisconsin2112-2-29492
3Michigan State212-4-09063
4North Dakota12-4-08045
5Minnesota Duluth13-5-07954
6Denver11-5-17646
7Western Michigan10-6-06847
8Dartmouth110-0-065710
9Penn State 11-5-05939
10Quinnipiac12-4-25398
11Northeastern10-5-043112
12Connecticut9-5-340914
13Boston College10-5-140515
14Minnesota State11-3-433413
15Maine8-7-126111
16Providence7-6-223816
17Cornell7-4-021517
18Harvard7-3-1148NR
19Colorado College8-7-19520
20Boston University8-8-17318

The Black Bears are back in action on Wednesday, December 10th when they will host UMass Lowell at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. The puck drops at 7 p.m. You can hear the game on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame with Jon Shields starting at 6:30 p.m.

