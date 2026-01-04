A night after beating #6 Denver 5-2, the #15 Maine Black Bears tied Denver 3-3 on Saturday, January 3rd. Maine won the shootout, but the game goes in the scorebooks as a 3-3 tie.

Maine scored 1st, just 4:09 in the game, when William Gerrior scored, assisted by Brandon Chabrier.

Denver answered on a power play goal, with 7:33 left to play in the 1st Period.

The game was tied 1-1 at the end of the 1st Period.

Maine took a 2-1 lead with 8:25 left to play in the 2nd Period, when Charlie Russell scored on an unassisted goal.

Denver wasted no time finding the equalizer, scoring their 2nd power play goal of the game just 1:01 later.

Maine and Denver were tied 2-2 at the end of the 2nd Period.

Denver took their 1st lead of the weekend, 3-2 on a goal with 3:37 gone in the 3rd Period.

Frank Djurasevic tied the score for Maine, assisted by Lukas Peterson and Owen Fowler, with 2:27 left to play in regulation.

Maine outshot Denver 33-27.

The Pioneers were 2-6 on the power play while Maine was 0-3.

Albin Boija stopped 24 goals in net for Maine.

Both Maine and Denver are now 12-7-2 on the year.

Maine returns to Hockey East Conference play next weekend with a series in Providence, Rhode Island against they Friars. Friday night's puck drops at 7 p.m. Join Jon Shields for the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.

Get our free mobile app