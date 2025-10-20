Maine Falls to 10th in USCHO October 20th Poll
The Maine Black Bears fell from 7th to 10th in the October 20th, US College Hockey Online (USCHO) Poll.
It was a wacky weekend with just about everyone in the Top 20 poll changing positions. Only Western Michigan (2nd) , North Dakota (8th), Boston College (9th) and Minnesota State (20th) staying in the same position.
Boston University tumbled from 1st to 4th while Quinnipiac moved up from 10th to 6th, after tying Maine 4-4 on Friday and then beating Maine 4-0 on Saturday.
|Rank
|Team
|1st Place Votes
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1
|Michigan State
|29
|3-10
|967
|3
|2
|Western Michigan
|9
|3-1-0
|924
|2
|3
|Michigan
|11
|6-0-0
|886
|4
|4
|Boston University
|2-2-1
|823
|1
|5
|Penn State
|1
|5-1-1
|775
|6
|6
|Quinnipiac
|3-1-1
|692
|10
|7
|Denver
|2-1-1
|677
|5
|8
|North Dakota
|3-1-0
|654
|8
|9
|Boston College
|2-1-1
|601
|9
|10
|Maine
|2-1-1
|566
|7
|11
|Connecticut
|2-2-0
|410
|12
|12
|Minnesota
|2-3-1
|400
|13
|13
|Massachusetts
|4-1-0
|377
|11
|14
|Ohio State
|3-1-0
|356
|16
|15
|Providence
|1-2-0
|332
|14
|16
|Colorado College
|5-1-0
|228
|19
|17
|Wisconsin
|2-0-2
|202
|17
|18
|Minnesota Duluth
|5-1-0
|138
|NR
|19
|Cornell
|0-0-0
|123
|18
|20
|Minnesota State
|1-1-2
|108
|20
The Maine Black Bears 2-1-1 are home this weekend. hosting Colgate on October 24th and 25th, with the puck dropping Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. If you can't be at the game, you can listen to 92.9 The Ticket. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game, starting with the pregame each night at 6:30 p.m.
LOOK: Creepy Things That Kept '70s and '80s Kids Up at Night
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz