The Maine Black Bears fell from 7th to 10th in the October 20th, US College Hockey Online (USCHO) Poll.

It was a wacky weekend with just about everyone in the Top 20 poll changing positions. Only Western Michigan (2nd) , North Dakota (8th), Boston College (9th) and Minnesota State (20th) staying in the same position.

Boston University tumbled from 1st to 4th while Quinnipiac moved up from 10th to 6th, after tying Maine 4-4 on Friday and then beating Maine 4-0 on Saturday.

Rank Team 1st Place Votes Record Points Last Week 1 Michigan State 29 3-10 967 3 2 Western Michigan 9 3-1-0 924 2 3 Michigan 11 6-0-0 886 4 4 Boston University 2-2-1 823 1 5 Penn State 1 5-1-1 775 6 6 Quinnipiac 3-1-1 692 10 7 Denver 2-1-1 677 5 8 North Dakota 3-1-0 654 8 9 Boston College 2-1-1 601 9 10 Maine 2-1-1 566 7 11 Connecticut 2-2-0 410 12 12 Minnesota 2-3-1 400 13 13 Massachusetts 4-1-0 377 11 14 Ohio State 3-1-0 356 16 15 Providence 1-2-0 332 14 16 Colorado College 5-1-0 228 19 17 Wisconsin 2-0-2 202 17 18 Minnesota Duluth 5-1-0 138 NR 19 Cornell 0-0-0 123 18 20 Minnesota State 1-1-2 108 20

The Maine Black Bears 2-1-1 are home this weekend. hosting Colgate on October 24th and 25th, with the puck dropping Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. If you can't be at the game, you can listen to 92.9 The Ticket. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game, starting with the pregame each night at 6:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app