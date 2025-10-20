Maine Falls to 10th in USCHO October 20th Poll

October 10, 2025 Photo Anthony Delmonico

The Maine Black Bears fell from 7th to 10th in the October 20th, US College Hockey Online (USCHO) Poll.

It was a wacky weekend with just about everyone in the Top 20 poll changing positions. Only Western Michigan (2nd) , North Dakota (8th), Boston College (9th) and Minnesota State (20th) staying in the same position.

Boston University tumbled from 1st to 4th while Quinnipiac moved up from 10th to 6th, after tying Maine 4-4 on Friday and then beating Maine 4-0 on Saturday.

RankTeam1st Place VotesRecordPointsLast Week
1Michigan State293-109673
2Western Michigan93-1-09242
3Michigan 116-0-08864
4Boston University2-2-18231
5Penn State15-1-17756
6Quinnipiac3-1-169210
7Denver2-1-16775
8North Dakota3-1-06548
9Boston College2-1-16019
10Maine2-1-15667
11Connecticut2-2-041012
12Minnesota2-3-140013
13Massachusetts4-1-037711
14Ohio State3-1-035616
15Providence1-2-033214
16Colorado College5-1-022819
17Wisconsin2-0-220217
18Minnesota Duluth5-1-0138NR
19Cornell0-0-012318
20Minnesota State1-1-210820

The Maine Black Bears 2-1-1 are home this weekend. hosting Colgate on October 24th and 25th, with the puck dropping Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. If you can't be at the game, you can listen to 92.9 The Ticket. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game, starting with the pregame each night at 6:30 p.m.

