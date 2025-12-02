Idle Maine Drops from 10th to 11th in December 1 USCHO Poll

Idle Maine Drops from 10th to 11th in December 1 USCHO Poll

The Maine Black Bears Men's Hockey Team fell from 10th to 11th in the December 1st US College Hockey Online (USCHO) Poll.

Maine was idle this past weekend.

Here is this week's poll

RankTeam1st Place VotesRecordPointsLast Week
1Michigan 4215-3-09921
2Wisconsin410-2-29252
3Michigan State311-3-09113
4Minnesota Duluth12-4-07995
5North Dakota9-5-17506
6Denver9-5-17374
7Western Michigan9-5-06817
8Quinnipiac11-3-26598
9Penn State11-5-05988
10Dartmouth18-0-050413
11Maine8-5-150310
12Northeastern9-4-047811
13Minnesota State10-2-437914
14Connecticut7-5-335012
15Boston College8-5-133515
16Providence7-6-221616
17Cornell6-3-018317
18Boston University7-7-114419
19Miami10-4-0114NR
20Colorado College8-7-170NR

Maine is back in action this weekend, hosting the University of New Hampshire who enter the series with a 7-7-0 mark. Maine and New Hampshire play Friday, December 5th and Saturday, December 6th with the puck dropping each night at 7 p.m. If you can't be at the game to cheer on Maine, you can listen to the game on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the pregame starting each night at 6:30 p.m.

