The Maine Black Bears Men's Hockey Team fell from 10th to 11th in the December 1st US College Hockey Online (USCHO) Poll.

Maine was idle this past weekend.

Here is this week's poll

Rank Team 1st Place Votes Record Points Last Week 1 Michigan 42 15-3-0 992 1 2 Wisconsin 4 10-2-2 925 2 3 Michigan State 3 11-3-0 911 3 4 Minnesota Duluth 12-4-0 799 5 5 North Dakota 9-5-1 750 6 6 Denver 9-5-1 737 4 7 Western Michigan 9-5-0 681 7 8 Quinnipiac 11-3-2 659 8 9 Penn State 11-5-0 598 8 10 Dartmouth 1 8-0-0 504 13 11 Maine 8-5-1 503 10 12 Northeastern 9-4-0 478 11 13 Minnesota State 10-2-4 379 14 14 Connecticut 7-5-3 350 12 15 Boston College 8-5-1 335 15 16 Providence 7-6-2 216 16 17 Cornell 6-3-0 183 17 18 Boston University 7-7-1 144 19 19 Miami 10-4-0 114 NR 20 Colorado College 8-7-1 70 NR

Maine is back in action this weekend, hosting the University of New Hampshire who enter the series with a 7-7-0 mark. Maine and New Hampshire play Friday, December 5th and Saturday, December 6th with the puck dropping each night at 7 p.m. If you can't be at the game to cheer on Maine, you can listen to the game on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the pregame starting each night at 6:30 p.m.