Idle Maine Drops from 10th to 11th in December 1 USCHO Poll
The Maine Black Bears Men's Hockey Team fell from 10th to 11th in the December 1st US College Hockey Online (USCHO) Poll.
Maine was idle this past weekend.
Here is this week's poll
|Rank
|Team
|1st Place Votes
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1
|Michigan
|42
|15-3-0
|992
|1
|2
|Wisconsin
|4
|10-2-2
|925
|2
|3
|Michigan State
|3
|11-3-0
|911
|3
|4
|Minnesota Duluth
|12-4-0
|799
|5
|5
|North Dakota
|9-5-1
|750
|6
|6
|Denver
|9-5-1
|737
|4
|7
|Western Michigan
|9-5-0
|681
|7
|8
|Quinnipiac
|11-3-2
|659
|8
|9
|Penn State
|11-5-0
|598
|8
|10
|Dartmouth
|1
|8-0-0
|504
|13
|11
|Maine
|8-5-1
|503
|10
|12
|Northeastern
|9-4-0
|478
|11
|13
|Minnesota State
|10-2-4
|379
|14
|14
|Connecticut
|7-5-3
|350
|12
|15
|Boston College
|8-5-1
|335
|15
|16
|Providence
|7-6-2
|216
|16
|17
|Cornell
|6-3-0
|183
|17
|18
|Boston University
|7-7-1
|144
|19
|19
|Miami
|10-4-0
|114
|NR
|20
|Colorado College
|8-7-1
|70
|NR
Maine is back in action this weekend, hosting the University of New Hampshire who enter the series with a 7-7-0 mark. Maine and New Hampshire play Friday, December 5th and Saturday, December 6th with the puck dropping each night at 7 p.m. If you can't be at the game to cheer on Maine, you can listen to the game on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the pregame starting each night at 6:30 p.m.
