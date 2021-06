Maine Black Bears Release 2021-22 Men’s Hockey Schedule

On the hottest day of 2021, the University of Maine tempted us and had us dreaming of nights in the Alfond Arena, as they released the 2021-22 Men's Hockey Schedule.

The puck is dropped for the 1st time on Sunday, October 3rd with an exhibition game at home against the University of Prince Edward Island.

The first regular season home game is Friday October 22nd when the Black Bears host Sacred Heart on Friday October 22nd

The first Hockey East game is away against Northeastern University on Friday October 29th.

The Black Bears conclude the regular season on March 4th and 5th with Hockey East games against Boston University.

Day Date Opponent Location Sunday October 3 University of Prince Edward Island Alfond Arena Friday October 8 University of Nebraska Omaha Omaha Saturday October 9 University of Nebraska Omaha Omaha Friday October 22 Sacred Heart Alfond Arena Saturday October 23 Sacred Heart Alfond Arena Friday October 29 Northeastern (Hockey East) Boston Saturday October 30 Northeastern (Hockey East) Boston Friday November 5 University of Connecticut (Hockey East) Alfond Arena Saturday November 6 University of Connecticut (Hockey East) Alfond Arena Friday November 12 Merrimack (Hockey East) Alfond Arena Saturday November 13 Merrimack (Hockey East) Alfond Arena Friday November 19 Boston College (Hockey East) Chestnut Hill Saturday November 20 Boston College (Hockey East) Chestnut Hill Saturday November 27 UMass-Lowell (Hockey East) Portland Cross Arena Friday December 3 University of Vermont (Hockey East) Alfond Arena Saturday December 4 University of Vermont (Hockey East) Alfond Arena Friday December 10 Union College Alfond Arena Saturday December 11 Union College Alfond Arena Friday December 31 Penn State Pennsylvania Saturday January 1 Penn State Pennsylvania Friday January 7 University of Alaska Fairbanks Alfond Arena Saturday January 8 University of Alaska Fairbanks Alfond Arena Friday January 14 UMass-Lowell (Hockey East) Lowell Saturday January 15 UMass-Lowell (Hockey East) Lowell Friday January 28 Boston College (Hockey East) Alfond Arena Friday February 4 Boston University (Hockey East) Boston Saturday February 5 Merrimack College (Hockey East) North Andover Friday February 11 University of Massachusetts (Hockey East) Amherst Saturday February 12 University of Massachusetts (Hockey East) Amherst Friday February 18 University of New Hampshire (Hockey East) Alfond Arena Saturday February 19 University of New Hampshire (Hockey East) Alfond Arena Friday February 25 Providence College (Hockey East) Providence Saturday February 26 Providence College (Hockey East) Providence Friday March 4 Boston University (Hockey East) Alfond Arena Saturday March 5 Boston University (Hockey East) Alfond Arena

The puck is dropped