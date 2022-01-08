Maine Black Bears Score 3 Times in 3rd Period to Beat Alaska Fairbanks 4-2 for 3rd Victory of the Season

3's were wild at the Alfond on Saturday night, January 8th. The Maine Black Bears scored 3 times in the 3rd period to come from behind and win their 3rd game of the season 4-2 over the Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks.

The game was scoreless at the end of the 1st Period, but Alaska Fairbanks jumped out to a 1-0 lead, scoring on a power play goal with just 16 seconds gone in the 2nd Period. The goal was scored by Jakob Breault, assisted by Chase Dubois and Brady Risk.

The Nanooks made it 2-0, when Didrik Henbrant found the net, with 8:22 gone

Maine answered, cutting the lead in half, just 22 seconds later. Ben Poisson scored, assisted by Lynden Breen and Donovan Villeneuve-Houle.

In the 3rd Period, with 3:10 gone, Maine scored on a power play. Lynden Breen got the goal, assisted by Donavan Villeneuve-Houle and Jakub Sirota. That made the score 2-2.

The score remained tied 2-2 until there was 2:37 remaining in the 3rd Period. Donavan Villeneuve-Houle scored, assisted by Lynden Breen and Ben Poisson to give Maine the 3-2 lead.

Maine scored an empty net goal with 39.2 seconds left in the game, with Lynden Breen scoring his 2nd goal of the night, assisted by Ben Poisson and Adrien Bisson.

Maine was 1-3 on the power play, while Alaska Fairbanks was 1-4.

Connor Adrolewicz was in net for the Black Bears, and had 27 saves, in his first career start.

Gustavs Gringals turned away 40 shots for the Nanooks.

Maine is now 3-12-4 while Alaska Fairbanks falls to 5-14-1. The Black Bears travel to Lowell, Massachusetts next weekend for a Hockey East matchup with UMass Lowell. The puck drops at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, January 14th and Saturday January 15th.