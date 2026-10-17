The Maine Football Team lost to the Bryant Bulldogs 17-14 on Saturday afternoon, October 17th on Morse Field at Alfond Stadium.

Maine took an early lead, scoring on a 41 yard field goal by Samuel Tremblay, to cap a 10-play, 44-yard drive.

Bryant scored on a 30 yard touchdown pass to take a 7-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter.

The Bulldogs scored again in the 2nd Quarter on a 3-yard run, to take a 14-3 lead at the end of the 1st Half.

Maine scored on a 11-yard pas from Caden Drezek to Rashawn Marshall early in the 3rd Quarter. With the 2-point conversion good, Maine trailed 14-11. The touchdown capped a 6-play, 75-yard drive.

Bryant scored on a 26 yard field goal to take a 17-11 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Samuel Tremblay connected on a 32-yard field goal with 9:46 left to play for the final score of the game Tremblay is a perfect 10-10 this season. The field goal capped a 20-play, 78-yard drive.

Maine outgained Bryant 352-287 yards. Bryant outrushed Maine 130-118. Maine outpassed the Bulldogs 234-157.

Caden Drezek was 18-34 passing for 234 yards, with 1 touchdown. He was sacked twice.

Rashawn Marshall was the leading rusher for Maine, rushing 19 times for 62 yards. Drezek was Maine's 2nd leading rusher, carrying the ball 9 times for 35 yards.

Nick Laughlin was Maine's leading receiver, catching the ball 7 times for 86 yards.

Sam Oppenheimer was Maine's leading tackler with 15 tackles (6 solo, 9 assists). Noah Carpenter was Maine's 2nd leading tackler, with 11 tackles (4 solo, 7 assists).

Bryant is now 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the CAA.

Maine is 1-6 and 1-3 in the CAA

Maine will host Campbell on Saturday October 24th at 1 p.m. If you can't be at Morse Field to cheer on Maine you can listen to the game on 92.9 The Ticket, with Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy calling the game, with the pregame starting at 12:30 p.m.