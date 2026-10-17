The Maine Women's Hockey Team beat RPI in Troy, New York on Saturday afternoon, October 17th 3-1 to complete the weekend sweep. The Black Bears won Friday's game 5-3

On Saturday, the Black Bears jumped out toa 2-0 lead in the 1st Period.

Kendall Sundby scored her 2nd goal of the season, with 3:09 gone. Her goal was unassisted.

The with just 43 seconds left in the 1st Period, Mackenzie Podewell scored her 3rd goal of the weekend and series, with an assist from Paige Fong and Julie Jebouskova.

RPI scored with 2:46 gone in the 2nd Period to make the score 2-1.

With the Engineers pulling their goalie in the final minute of the game, for the extra skater, Mikayla Boarder scored her 3rd goal of the season, an empty-netter. Her goal, assisted by Lulu Rucinski gave Maine the final 2 goal advantage.

Maine was 0-1 on the power play, while the Engineers were 0-2.

Maine outshot RPI 32-20.

Kiia Lahtinen was in goal for Maine and turned away 19 shots for the win.

RPI is now 1-8-0 while Maine improves to 3-5-0.

Maine is off next weekend. They will host Providence on Friday, October 30th at 6 p.m. and then on Saturday, October 31st at 2 p.m.