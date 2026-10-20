Idle Maine Hockey Ranked 22nd in USCHO October 19th Hockey Online Poll and 13th in NPI Index

Idle Maine Hockey Ranked 22nd in USCHO October 19th Hockey Online Poll and 13th in NPI Index

Izzy Smith/Maine Athletics

The Maine Black Bears were idle this past weekend, and moved up a spot to 22nd in the October 19th US College Hockey Online Poll. In the all-important NPI (NCAA Playoff Index), one of the tools to select teams for the NCAA College Hockey Tournament, Maine is 13th.

Here is the October 19th US College Hockey Online Poll

  1. Michigan 6-0-0  992 points  2 last week, (47 1st place votes)
  2. Michigan State 3-0-0  924 points 3 last week (2 1st place votes)
  3. North Dakota 4-0-0  890 points 4 last week
  4. Denver 2-2-0  797 1 last week
  5. Western Michigan 4-0-0  795 points 6 last week (1 1st place vote)
  6. Wisconsin 4-0-0  772 points 5 last week
  7. Providence 3-0-0  676 points 7 last week
  8. Quinnipiac 4-1-0  673 8 last week
  9. Minnesota Duluth 3-1-2  602 points 9 last week
  10. Dartmouth 0-0-0  487 points 10 last week
  11. Michigan Tech 5-1-0  454 points  14 last week
  12. Colorado College 3-1-0 435 points  12 last week
  13. Augustana 3-0-1 360 points  15 last week
  14. Cornell  0-0-0  345 points 13 last week
  15. Boston University 3-1-0  323 points 11 last week
  16. Connecticut 2-2-0  208 points 17 last week
  17. Northeastern 2-1-0 123 points 21 last week
  18. Boston College 1-2-0  117 points 16 last week
  19. Massachusetts 2-3-1  102 points 19 last week
  20. Merrimack 2-1-1  100 points NR last week
  21. Union 47 points 24 last week
  22. Maine 43 points 23 last week
  23. RPI 42 points NR last week
  24. Miami 35 points NR last week
  25. Sacred Heart 28 points NR last week

The Black Bears return to the ice on October 23rd and 24th when they will host the Colgate Raiders. The puck drops each night at 7 p.m. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game and pre-game starting at 6:30 on 92.9 The Ticket.

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Filed Under: Black-Bear-Sports
Categories: Maine Hockey

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