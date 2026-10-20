The Maine Black Bears were idle this past weekend, and moved up a spot to 22nd in the October 19th US College Hockey Online Poll. In the all-important NPI (NCAA Playoff Index), one of the tools to select teams for the NCAA College Hockey Tournament, Maine is 13th.

Here is the October 19th US College Hockey Online Poll

Michigan 6-0-0 992 points 2 last week, (47 1st place votes) Michigan State 3-0-0 924 points 3 last week (2 1st place votes) North Dakota 4-0-0 890 points 4 last week Denver 2-2-0 797 1 last week Western Michigan 4-0-0 795 points 6 last week (1 1st place vote) Wisconsin 4-0-0 772 points 5 last week Providence 3-0-0 676 points 7 last week Quinnipiac 4-1-0 673 8 last week Minnesota Duluth 3-1-2 602 points 9 last week Dartmouth 0-0-0 487 points 10 last week Michigan Tech 5-1-0 454 points 14 last week Colorado College 3-1-0 435 points 12 last week Augustana 3-0-1 360 points 15 last week Cornell 0-0-0 345 points 13 last week Boston University 3-1-0 323 points 11 last week Connecticut 2-2-0 208 points 17 last week Northeastern 2-1-0 123 points 21 last week Boston College 1-2-0 117 points 16 last week Massachusetts 2-3-1 102 points 19 last week Merrimack 2-1-1 100 points NR last week Union 47 points 24 last week Maine 43 points 23 last week RPI 42 points NR last week Miami 35 points NR last week Sacred Heart 28 points NR last week

The Black Bears return to the ice on October 23rd and 24th when they will host the Colgate Raiders. The puck drops each night at 7 p.m. Join Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney for the call of the game and pre-game starting at 6:30 on 92.9 The Ticket.